  • April 7, 2021

Nothing beats a grilled cheese

Nothing beats a grilled cheese

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 3:30 am

By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets' Lifestyle Desk

The simplicity and speediness of grilled cheese is hard to beat. The crunchy, golden brown sides and warm, gooey cheese beckon even those with the best of resolve!

But with an average sandwich containing close to 500 calories and 10 grams of saturated fat, it doesn’t make sense for those watching their waistline.

However, with a few tweaks, enjoying a grilled cheese is still entirely possible. Here are some of the best ways to include grilled cheese without the post grilled guilt.

Include loads of flavor: It keeps your taste buds distracted. With sweet and spicy red pepper jelly or honey, juicy strawberries, fresh basil and peppery arugula your mouth will not miss that extra bit of cheese. Plus, adding these items can help take you to sunny, warm days of summer.

Include a variety of textures: from the chewy bread, soft cheese, smooth jelly and crunchy greens every bite will be an adventure. TIP: to avoid “frying” your grilled cheese in a pan of butter, use a panini press or place another pan on top of your grilled cheese to get that satisfying crunch without the extra calories.

Include a rainbow of colors: You’ve heard it before, we eat with our eyes. With the strawberries, basil goat cheese, and toasty bread adding a few pops of color can take a monochromatic meal and make it kaleidoscopic.

Bonus: those strawberries not only help provide vitamin C, folate potassium and fiber, the bread helps add to that fiber, plus the spinach and basil help add some more fiber and some vitamin K.

This gourmet grilled cheese meets all the criteria. Here’s to a delicious, colorful and figure friendly sandwich.

Strawberry Basil Grilled Cheese with Red Pepper Jelly

Ingredients

Yields: 3 sandwiches

1 (4-oz) goat cheese, feta cheese or queso fresco, softened

6 whole grain bread slices

4 1/2 teaspoons red pepper jelly or honey

3/4 cup sliced fresh strawberries

15 large fresh basil leaves

1 1/2 cups fresh watercress, arugula or spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Spread goat cheese (or cheese of choice) on 1 side of 3 bread slices.

2. Spread pepper jelly (or honey) on 1 side of remaining bread slices; layer with strawberries, basil leaves, and watercress.

3. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Top with remaining bread, goat cheese sides down.

5. Cook sandwiches in a large, lightly greased nonstick skillet over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 3:30 am.

