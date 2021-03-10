  • March 10, 2021

Maximize your health and the flavor



Posted: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 3:30 am

Maximize your health and the flavor By Nutrition Team United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

Since 1980, the month of March has been dedicated to both the celebration of the dietetics profession as well as to the sharing of nutrition education with the general public. It is during this month-long celebration that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics along with its members get the opportunity to share their mission of promoting optimal nutrition and well-being for everyone a little “louder” than they might normally.

This year everyone is invited to learn and develop healthy eating habits through the Personalize Your Plate theme! The year’s National Nutrition month theme: Personalize Your Plate is all about individualization.

Everyone has unique backgrounds, health goals, and tastes therefore there can be no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and wellness. As you build your personalized plate, here are some tips on making the most of your meals!

You can try adding a variety of nourishing foods to your diet! While building your plate, keep in mind to add variety in the food groups you include! Whether you follow a specific diet or not you want to make sure your plate is an assortment of healthful food.

Try planning your meals! As you’re thinking of how to build your plate, why not plan ahead? Planning your meals for the week helps save time and stress.

Simply choose your recipes for the week, make a list for the ingredients you need and shop online or in-store. Then you’re all set for your week! Our favorite Dietitian tip here to to plan for a freezer night! Sometimes there are instances that we can’t foresee so having a few ingredients on hand that can come together easily while maintaining freshness is key.

You should also learn to try new flavors and cooking techniques!

Build your plate in a way that allows for new flavors. Don’t be scared to give some new seasonings, marinades, or herbs a try! Not only will you be diversifying your meals, you might also be including some new nourishing nutrients into your everyday dishes! Also be open to different cooking styles like grilling or broiling that can enhance your food experience.

Here’s a recipe that includes some great flavor, uses some freezer items and is easy to cook!

Sheet Pan Teriyaki Beef

Ingredients

1 pound green beans, trimmed and halved

1 package Gary’s Quick Steak, 100% Sirloin, thawed

3 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup Kevin’s Teriyaki Sauce

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 bag frozen whole grain rice or riced cauliflower, cooked according to package directions

1/2 cup chopped scallions

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F, convection if possible.

2. Spread the green beans out on a large rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 2 tablespoons sesame oil. Roast the green beans for 5 minutes.

3. Move the green beans to the sides of the pan, and spread the flank steak slivers across the center in a single layer. Toss the beef strips with cornstarch; remaining oil and roast in the oven for 8 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, whisk the teriyaki sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper together.

5. Remove the sheet pan from the oven. Pour the sauce over the top of the steak. Roast again for 7 minutes. Then toss the beef and beans together and sprinkle with chopped scallions.

6. Serve with rice of choice.

