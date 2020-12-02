  • December 2, 2020

Leftovers solved: Garlic Ginger Chicken(Turkey) Soup with Bok Choy - Odessa American: Food

Leftovers solved: Garlic Ginger Chicken(Turkey) Soup with Bok Choy

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:30 am

Leftovers solved: Garlic Ginger Chicken(Turkey) Soup with Bok Choy By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

This is a delicious soup that comes together quickly. Still have some leftover turkey in the freezer from a holiday meal? You can easily substitute that for the chicken!

It leans towards an Asian flavor with the ginger and bok choy. Not sure what bok choy is? It’s a leafy green vegetable also known as Chinese cabbage. Though it’s related to cabbage, it takes more like a cross between cabbage and celery. The dark green, supple leaves with thin white stems pull apart much like celery.

Clean each stem and leaf, chop and set aside. Bok choy can be roasted, stir fried, simmered or sauted, lending a crunch for a variety of recipes. Plus is it a great source of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and Vitamin A.

The ginger root is also native to China, and other warm parts of Asia, thus adding to the Asian flavor of this soup. Ginger has been used for centuries to help settle nausea. It also has some anti-inflammatory properties which have been used to possibly help ease arthritis symptoms.

It is loaded with antioxidants that may help prevent chronic disease such as heart disease and some cancers. Ginger can tend to be spicy, not spicy like chile, but more like horseradish. That’s a flavor that you can depend on without having to count on lots of salt or sugar to flavor dishes.

Garlic is a favorite for flavoring dishes (as you may have noticed)! Garlic also is a great item to add for nutrition. It has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Did you know that when you chop and cook immediately, the garlic tends to lose some of those properties BUT when you chop and let it sit for about 15 minutes before cooking, garlic tends to retain some of those properties? So, always start by chopping garlic first when preparing recipes so it has time to rest.

Take the time to let this soup simmer. That’s true for many soups. You want to give the soup a chance to develop. In turn, you don’t need to use as much salt for flavor. Try using the low-sodium chicken broth. If you want more protein and flavor, then try chicken bone broth instead.

You can make your own or grab some off the shelf or in the freezer section.

Let this warm soup warm you as we head into the holidays!

Garlic Ginger Chicken Soup with Bok Choy

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1⁄2 cup shredded carrots

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1 large sweet onion, Finely diced

6-8 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle dried pepper

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into pieces

1⁄2 cup shredded carrots

32 ounces low sodium O Organics Chicken Broth

6 -8 cups water, depending on preference

2 baby bok choy, chopped

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add garlic, onion, carrots, and mushrooms. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add Ginger paste, cayenne pepper, and salt & pepper. Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes, stirring often.

2. Add the chicken broth, water, and chicken.

3. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes (feel free to cook on low for up to an hour).

4. Add bok choy and let cook for 5 minutes just before serving.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:30 am.

