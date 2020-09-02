Labor Day grill out: Steak shish kabobs

Grilling season is in full swing! And here in Texas, the grilling season doesn’t end with Labor Day. But, it is a great excuse to grill a meal!

With that in mind, it is important to remember grilling safety to enjoy our grilled meals to the fullest. Let’s also look at the benefits of grilling, direct versus indirect heat, and some new grilling ideas.

First and foremost, checking the internal temperature is crucial for safety because heat kills harmful bacteria and prevents foodborne illness. Use a food thermometer to test the product and place it in the thickest part of the meat before removing it from the grill.

Be sure the thermometer does not touch fat or the bone, or this can provide a false reading. If there are multiple pieces of meat, check each one. For patties, such as hamburgers, stick the thermometer through the side rather than from the top.

The following are temperature guidelines from the USDA: Beef, pork, veal, and lamb (steaks, chops, roasts) should be 145 F; Ham, fish, and shellfish should also be 145 F; Ground meat should be 160 F; and poultry should be 155 F.

Some benefits of grilling include unique flavor, less fat and less use of condiments. We can thank the Maillard reaction for the distinctive taste of grilled meat. That mouth-watering flavor is something tough to replicate in other forms of cooking. As meat cooks over the grill, the fat drips down over the flame, which reduces the fat content of the meat and creates a healthier item. Lastly, grilled meats tend to be juicer and more moist compared to meats of other preparation methods. Having a juicer product decreases the need to add condiments, such as butter or sauces, which adds calories.

The next thing to consider when grilling is direct or indirect heat. Direct heat cooking refers to placing the product directly over the heat source, whether that is charcoal, gas, or wood. Indirect heat cooking refers to having the product next to the heat source.

Direct heat cooks food quickly, creates those perfect grill marks, and provides meat with color and crisp. Indirect heat is a slower process. It works well for thicker cuts of meat, so the exterior does not burn.

Direct heat should be used for steaks, hamburgers, pork chops, shrimp and veggies. Indirect heat works well with brisket, ribs, chicken, turkey, roasts, pork shoulder and fish.

As much as we love grilling, it also gets a bad rep because the high temperature can cause the formation of heterocyclic amines (HCA) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PCA), two unhealthy chemicals which may increase the risk of cancer. Not only do marinades help flavor meat, but research has shown that marinating meat, especially with an acid such as lemon, reduces HCA and PCA formation. So, look for ways to marinate when you can.