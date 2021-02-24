Heart healthy tips & banana walnut butter

February is American Heart Month. Nearly half of all U.S. adults have some type of cardiovascular disease. And this year, the American Heart Association wants to raise awareness that 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with heart disease annually. Often heart disease can be preventable when a healthy lifestyle is followed. This includes no smoking, exercising and eating a healthy diet.

Here are a few tips to make sure you are eating a heart healthy diet!

First, try cutting salt! Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor. For the estimated one in three Americans who will develop high blood pressure, a high-sodium diet may be to blame.

So, there’s no question as to why a ‘low sodium diet’ is recommended--- less than 1500mg to be exact! Stop Shaking on the salt, switch out what’s in the salt shaker with a ‘light salt, Mrs. Dash, or even white pepper or other spice mixes.

Watch out for “secret salt” that can be found in most “instant” cooking products like instant oatmeal, etc. This is usually labeled as di-sodium phosphate or mono-sodium glutamate (msg). Look for our green Low Sodium Health Tags located on the price tag to help find lower sodium items much easier! Each item with this tag contains no more than 140mg sodium per serving.

Next, add omega 3’s! – Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, have been shown to benefit the heart of healthy people and those at high risk for — or who already have — cardiovascular disease. Omega 3’s will also help lower your triglycerides.

Aim to eat fish 2-3 times per week --- fatty fish like salmon or tuna. If you are not a fan of fish, look to walnuts, almonds, and flaxseed to help you get your omega 3 fatty acids. You may also take a supplement but talk to your local pharmacist or the Living Well Specialist at your local Market Street on which supplement may be best for you.

Then, eat more fiber! You need at least three servings per day of whole grain products and the addition of other fiber sources from beans, nuts/seeds, fruits and veggies. Fiber containing foods such as whole grains help reduce blood cholesterol levels and may lower risk for heart disease.

Fiber rich foods also help us feel full with fewer calories and therefore can help with weight management. Fiber foods are also a great source of b-vitamins and important minerals like iron and magnesium. Look for the Fiber Health Tag — this tag indicates each item provides 2.5 g or more of dietary fiber per serving.

Last, keep it colorful! Eat more fruits and veggies – at least five cups per day. They are high in vitamins, minerals and fiber and low in fat and calories. Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables may help you control your weight and your blood pressure. Fruits and veggies are a wonderful source of antioxidants which can help protect your entire body from the oxidation and the development of the atherosclerotic plaque.

Here’s a quick recipe for Banana Walnut Butter. It’s perfect to top on some whole grain bread, stir into your morning oatmeal, use in place of syrup on your morning pancakes (whole grain pancakes, that is!). It’s an easy way to combine some great fiber, Omega 3 fatty acids, potassium and great taste!