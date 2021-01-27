Have your lasagna and eat it too

One of life’s greatest pleasures is eating well. Last week, we focused on finding ways to treat your sweet tooth. This week, we discuss how eating less carbs and more vegetables shouldn’t keep you from enjoying your favorite foods.

While pastas and breads are staples in the many of our meals, there are so many recipes that will change the way you think of low-carb. Market Street’s Start downloadable cookbook is a great way to gain access to healthy recipes.

The recipes are even divided into Keto Friendly, Paleo and Plant Based categories. These lasagna stuffed peppers are full of flavor and are a great way to skip out on the pasta and indulge in the sensual flavors of oven roasted bell peppers.

Roasting the peppers gives them a more mild, sweet flavor with a hint of smokieness. Sadly, the roasting process does destroy some of the great vitamin C that the peppers provide. However, did you know that the red bell peppers tend to have more vitamin C than the green peppers? The red ones also have more than ten times more beta carotene. So while the green ones are still a great choice, the red ones can be an even better option.

Adding some creamy ricotta only enhances the flavors of those peppers. Ricotta, which means “re-cooked”, is actually a byproduct of other cheeses such as provolone.

Traditionally, the whey that is left after the production of the provolone is then re-cooked to make the creamy ricotta. Once used as a way to keep from wasting precious food, now we just think to enjoy it’s creamy goodness in dishes such as lasagna, or sweetened and used in dishes like cannoli. Today, here in the States, sometimes the process is different. The ricotta is made from whole milk, heated, coagulated, and then strained. Either way you have a fresh, delicious cheese.

Mozzarella cheese is another fresh cheese used in this recipe. Fresh, in the case of cheese refers to the fact that you can make it and eat it immediately. This is in contrast to aged cheeses, such as Parmesan cheese.

The fresh cheese tends to have a more mild flavor and is softer, while the aged cheese has a more sharp flavor and is a harder cheese. Alone, they are flavorful. Together, they can complement each other while bringing a variety of flavors of flavors for your tastebuds delight.

So here is the recipe to get you started using all the above ingredients. Want more recipes? Download our dietitian curated cookbook at www.happyandnourished.com.