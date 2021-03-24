  • March 24, 2021

Guilt free snacks just in time for spring - Odessa American: Food

e-Edition Subscribe

Guilt free snacks just in time for spring

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 3:30 am

Guilt free snacks just in time for spring By United Supermarkets Nutrition Team United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

So many events this past year looked a little different. While we may not be doing large gatherings or our typical vacations, it is important to stay mindful of those vacations and how we fuel them.

For example if you’re taking a road trip - healthy and delicious snacks are a must! It provides less touchpoints on your journey but it also allows you to get to your destination faster - winning all around! But let’s say you’re staying home - this point of healthful snacks still applies. Here are some snacks we’ve been loving lately!

First, let’s talk about blueberries and Kerrygold Cheddar Cheese. When building a well rounded snack we generally look for a balance between protein, fat, and carbohydrate. This combo gives us all the feels since blueberries are in season, and deliver a good source of carbohydrates, and it’s like we traveled to Ireland to grab this cheese without the actual travel, and it also delivers a good source of protein and fat.

Next, let’s talk about popcorn — Live Love Popcorn! Bagged popcorn is nothing new but the flavor profile on these is insanely good! We love popcorn as a snack with it being a whole grain, a touch of protein and fiber in the nutrient composition, and the amount you get to indulge in per serving. Protip: their ‘Truffle Salt’ flavor has us hooked!

Need a drink? Look at Hint Water or Flavored Smartwater. Temperatures are rising and staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. These have some fun flavors without the carbonation like some others on the market right now. So if ‘flat’ water is your jam give this a try to spice up your daily fluid intake.

Last, let’s talk about Beanitos and Wholly Guacamole. This is something almost everyone loves! While this is a fantastic snack in and of itself, opting for a higher nutritional value item is what we are on the hunt for. Cue the Beanitos and Wholly Guacamole. The Beanitos are a great alternative to traditional corn chips as they are a bean based chip delivering more protein and fiber. Pair that with some premade and already portioned Wholly Guacamole and you are set with a well rounded snack to keep you satisfied.

One of our favorite ways to snack is to combine a few “snack items” to create a trail mix. This one is just in time to share for Easter, too!

Easter Trail Mix in a Jar

Ingredients

1 box Annies bunnies

1 pkg Robin Eggs

2 cups Toasted Rice or Wheat Cereal

1 cup Banana chips

1 cup coconut chips

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.

Serve in mason jars for on the go snacks, gifts or whatever the occasion.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: E at 16mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 71°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]