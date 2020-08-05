It’s the most wonderful time of year. No, it’s not Christmas yet. But, it is time for Hatch green chile!

Just smelling the chile roasting is a gift itself. And the taste is so unique and flavorful! You can add it to a burger, your favorite tacos, burritos, soup, salsa, eggs, chicken, cornbread, and so many other things.

This green chili chicken enchilada stuffed spaghetti squash recipe is a whole new take on enchiladas. You definitely won’t miss the tortillas when you make this lower-carb recipe. Plus, it is a great way to eat some veggies!

Don’t be intimidated by how many steps it takes to prepare this recipe. Several of those steps are just to get you through cooking the squash, which really is quite simple.

Spaghetti squash is a squash that has gained popularity as a lower calorie, lower carb alternative to pasta. Once it’s cooked, it’s as simple as dragging a fork across the inside to separate it into strands.

With only about 40 calories per cup and 10 grams of carbohydrates, it’s easy to understand why it is a great choice. There is more to this squash than just lower calories and carbs. It also provides beta carotene, vitamins C, K and B.

Green chili peppers provide well over 100 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C for adults.

Combine the green chilies with spaghetti squash, and you are boosting your intake of a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, including potassium and manganese. Spaghetti squash also contains a fair amount of fiber, which may help in weight reduction as it will keep you fuller longer.

Now, let’s talk about the leftovers (if there are any). The leftovers make a great lunch. Add a piece of fruit and lunch is done. Just have a small amount left? Stir this into scrambled eggs for an easy breakfast. Anyway you eat it, at any time of day, you are sure to enjoy a mouth-watering meal!

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

1 1/2 cups cooked shredded chicken breast

10 oz can green enchilada sauce

1 green onion, thinly sliced

4 oz. diced green chilies

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted

1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro (optional)

1/4 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese (can use a combination of both)

Instructions:

Spaghetti Squash

1. Use a sharp knife to pierce the spaghetti squash in a few places to allow steam out when cooking. Make sure to pierce the squash all the way to the center.

2. Microwave for 5 minutes on high (100% setting); rotate 180 degrees and microwave for another 5 minutes until squash shell is soft to the touch.

3. Remove from the microwave and let it rest for 5 minutes to allow the squash to finish cooking inside.

4. Use a sharp knife to cut the squash in half, lengthwise. Sprinkle the inside with salt and pepper, and spray with cooking spray. Allow the squash to cool for about ten minutes.

5. Using a fork, gently scrape around the inside edge of the spaghetti squash to shred the pulp into strands and place them into a bowl.

6. Reserve the squash skins.

7. Use your hands to squeeze out excess liquid from the spaghetti squash strands, then return them to the bowl.

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Filling

1. Preheat your oven to broil.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the enchilada sauce, green onion, green chilies, corn, cilantro and shredded chicken.

3. Once the mixture is warmed through, remove from the heat and stir in the Greek yogurt.

4. Pour the enchilada filling in with the spaghetti squash strands and stir together until combined.

5. Scoop the filling back into the spaghetti squash shells and top with the shredded cheese.

6. Place the spaghetti squash onto a foil-lined baking sheet and broil in the oven until the cheese is melted, then serve and enjoy!