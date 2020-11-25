  • November 25, 2020

Gobble without the wobble: Tips, plus lower carb rolls

Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 3:30 am

Gobble without the wobble: Tips, plus lower carb rolls By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets' Lifestyle Desk

On Thanksgiving, the average American consumes 4,500 calories (more than two entire days’ worth!) and gains an average of 1-2 pounds. This might not seem like a ton of weight, but when you include the holidays throughout the year, that weight gain can add up.

There are many easy fixes that can be done to enjoy Thanksgiving meals without all the calories included. A balanced plate contains the right portion sizes for a healthy meal. Here are some healthy tips.

First, get active! Eat less and exercise more is a healthy mindset going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Get outside and go for a walk, rake leaves and let the kids fall into the piles, or toss a football. Get moving, enjoy some fresh air and even get some of that Sunshine Vitamin: Vitamin D.

Next, slowly savor! Eating slowly allows you to enjoy the meal and only being satisfied with one plate instead of two. Enjoy the experience and the taste. Afterall, you have worked hard to prepare and everyone has waited for this moment!

Also, lighten up. Try dishes that are a little healthier. That may be easier said than done. We all have our favorites that we prefer to keep untouched for this holiday meal. This year especially, many of us are looking forward to traditional food. Something “normal.”

That being said, below is an example of a recipe for a lower-carb roll. Thanksgiving is loaded with carb-heavy foods such as cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and pie. So, by reducing the amount of carbs in one item, it can help!

Make sure you eat breakfast! Instead of saving the calories for the big meal, you can help control your appetite better by eating a small meal in the morning.

Lastly, police your portions. Don’t waste your calories on foods that you can have all year long. Fill your plate with small portions of holiday favorites that only come around once a year. For reference, here is a list of what a portion sizes should look like.

Compare Meal to Commonly Used Items For Accurate Consumption Of Portion Sizes.

  • Vegetables (Size of a rounded handful)
  • Turkey (Size of a deck of cards)
  • Gravy (Size of golf ball)
  • Potatoes (Size of half of tennis ball)
  • Stuffing (Size of standard ice cream scoop)
  • Cornbread (Size of a personal bar of soap)
  • Butter (Size of 1 dice)
  • Cranberry sauce (Size of a golf ball)
  • Pie (Size of light bulb)
Lower Carb Dinner Rolls

Ingredients

1 cup Tapioca Starch

1/4 cup Coconut Flour, plus more as needed

1 tsp Salt

1/2 cup Warm Water

1/2 cup Avocado Oil

1 Large Egg, whisked

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, stir starch, coconut flour, and salt together; stir in egg. Slowly pour in water and oil, mixing until blended.

3. If the mixture is too wet, add more coconut flour as needed, 1 Tbsp at a time, waiting slightly for the flour to absorb the water.

4. Using a small cookie scoop, place balls of dough on the baking sheet. (Makes about 12 small rolls)

5. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until slightly browned on the bottom. Remove from baking sheet and serve warm.

Makes about 12 rolls with 7 g carbohydrates per roll, no added sugar.

