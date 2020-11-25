Gobble without the wobble: Tips, plus lower carb rolls

On Thanksgiving, the average American consumes 4,500 calories (more than two entire days’ worth!) and gains an average of 1-2 pounds. This might not seem like a ton of weight, but when you include the holidays throughout the year, that weight gain can add up.

There are many easy fixes that can be done to enjoy Thanksgiving meals without all the calories included. A balanced plate contains the right portion sizes for a healthy meal. Here are some healthy tips.

First, get active! Eat less and exercise more is a healthy mindset going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Get outside and go for a walk, rake leaves and let the kids fall into the piles, or toss a football. Get moving, enjoy some fresh air and even get some of that Sunshine Vitamin: Vitamin D.

Next, slowly savor! Eating slowly allows you to enjoy the meal and only being satisfied with one plate instead of two. Enjoy the experience and the taste. Afterall, you have worked hard to prepare and everyone has waited for this moment!

Also, lighten up. Try dishes that are a little healthier. That may be easier said than done. We all have our favorites that we prefer to keep untouched for this holiday meal. This year especially, many of us are looking forward to traditional food. Something “normal.”

That being said, below is an example of a recipe for a lower-carb roll. Thanksgiving is loaded with carb-heavy foods such as cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and pie. So, by reducing the amount of carbs in one item, it can help!

Make sure you eat breakfast! Instead of saving the calories for the big meal, you can help control your appetite better by eating a small meal in the morning.

Lastly, police your portions. Don’t waste your calories on foods that you can have all year long. Fill your plate with small portions of holiday favorites that only come around once a year. For reference, here is a list of what a portion sizes should look like.

Compare Meal to Commonly Used Items For Accurate Consumption Of Portion Sizes.