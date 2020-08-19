  • August 19, 2020

Five microwavable meals that make life easy

Five microwavable meals that make life easy

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:30 am

By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets' Lifestyle Desk

As school gets ready to start, whether it’s at home, in person or off at college, time always seems to be limited. Maybe you just don’t want to cook much with this heat. Either way, a fast, easy meal is your goal.

One would think this is pretty easy: Just go to the freezer section and find those frozen meals you can stick in the microwave and boom….you have a meal.

But what about a homemade meal? I’m talking about individual food items you can make just by using a microwave and is a well-balanced nutritious meal.

Here’s a short list with some ideas!

1. This first meal is going to take us by the deli department at Market Street. You’ll need one container pulled rotisserie chicken or steamed chicken from the deli, one veggie steamer-bag and one bag of frozen brown rice. You can include seasonings like salsa, soy sauce, Sriracha sauce or pesto.

First, cook the veggies and rice according to package directions. Then, toss with seasoning sauce of choice to taste and enjoy!

2. A second microwaveable meal is a breakfast option: “Baked Oatmeal in a cup.” All you need is uncooked oatmeal, a fruit of choice, choice of spice and water. To add more nutrition, add ground flax-seeds which adds more omega-3’s and fiber.

Here’s a good one to try out: “Strawberry Flax Instant Oatmeal Cup.” You’ll need a half cup oats, one third cup of diced strawberries, two tablespoons ground flax meal, up to two teaspoons of sugar (optional) and a half cup of water.

Combine all the ingredients and microwave on high for two to three minutes. Then you serve and enjoy.

3. Another breakfast option is “Omelet in a Mug.” This is a great protein packed meal with some vegetables. You’ll need a mug, one large egg, two tablespoons of milk, salt and pepper to taste, as many pre-cut bell peppers and onions as desired and a few spinach leaves.

Mix all the ingredients together in the mug. Put it in the microwave for one minute on high uncovered. Then remove the mug, stir and cook for one more minute.

4. A great lunch option is a “Stuffed Sweet Potato.” This recipe is simple and can be seasoned to your liking. You’ll need one sweet potato, a third cup of black beans, one or two tablespoons of Greek yogurt or sour cream and spices like cumin, salt, pepper or cayenne.

Wrap the sweet potato in a slight, damp paper towel and microwave for eight to 10 minutes. Then, heat the black beans in the microwave to desired temperature and cut the sweet potato in half, long ways. Stuff the heated black beans in the middle, sprinkle your spices on top and dollop your yogurt on top.

5. Lastly, here is our featured recipe. It’s a delicious, but healthy pasta- microwavable meal option for the family — “Microwave Goulash.”

Microwave Goulash

Ingredients

1 cup white fiber pasta shells

1 1/2 cup water

1 small can (8.75 oz) corn, undrained

1 small can (8 oz) tomato sauce

3/4 cup ketchup

3/4 pound 90% lean ground beef, cooked

1/4 cup onion (optional)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions

1. In a large, microwave safe bowl, stir together all ingredients except cheese; cover with wax paper. Microwave on high for 15-20 minutes or until pasta is cooked.

2. Carefully remove wax paper; sprinkle cheese over hot pasta mixture. Cover with wax paper and let sit for about 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

3. Serve!

