Fall food: Tuscan White Bean Soup

There is nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a chilly fall evening! This recipe for Tuscan White Bean Soup is sure to warm you to the core with its Italian inspired flavors and hearty nutrition!

Beans are an inexpensive ingredient that add bulk to recipes, along with an array of nutrients that will keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.

Beans, including the cannellini beans used in this recipe, are a part of the legume family. Other legumes include lentils, peas, chickpeas, peanuts and soybeans. Legumes are considered a nutrient-rich food as they provide a large variety of nutrients and only a moderate amount of calories.

Beans are a great protein source, and can serve as a meat alternative. Additionally, beans are full of folate, iron, potassium and magnesium. A couple of things you won’t find much of in beans are fat, sodium and cholesterol, but we are just fine with that!

The impressive fiber content of beans (an average of 7 or more grams of total dietary fiber per 1/2 cup serving!) as well as the nutrition facts previously mentioned make beans a great food to consume for reducing the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

Fiber content helps to keep you feeling full, and it is also an important part of the digestive system. Along with the heart healthy benefits, consuming fiber can help decrease the risk for developing diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and gastrointestinal diseases!

Often if a recipe uses canned vegetables and/or broth, there’s a negative health association. Canning is a process that was developed as a means of preserving foods. Foods are prepared and sealed in cans before being exposed to high heat to kill bacteria and prevent spoilage.

Canned foods have gotten a bad rap in the heart-healthy community because salt is often added as a preservative. But when it comes to consuming nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, and legumes, canned can be a great option. The canning process does not significantly affect the nutrient profile of your favorite fruits and vegetables – sometimes it improves it. When buying canned beans, a low-sodium or no-salt-added variety is the best choice, as it leaves you in control of the amount of salt added to the recipe.

Keeping an arsenal of canned foods is a cost-effective way to ensure that nutrient-dense items are always on hand. It can also be a great way to reduce food waste.

We hope you enjoy this fast and easy recipe for a warm soup on a cool night.