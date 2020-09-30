  • September 30, 2020

Fall food: Tuscan White Bean Soup - Odessa American: Food

e-Edition Subscribe

Fall food: Tuscan White Bean Soup

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:30 am

Fall food: Tuscan White Bean Soup By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

There is nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a chilly fall evening! This recipe for Tuscan White Bean Soup is sure to warm you to the core with its Italian inspired flavors and hearty nutrition!

Beans are an inexpensive ingredient that add bulk to recipes, along with an array of nutrients that will keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.

Beans, including the cannellini beans used in this recipe, are a part of the legume family. Other legumes include lentils, peas, chickpeas, peanuts and soybeans. Legumes are considered a nutrient-rich food as they provide a large variety of nutrients and only a moderate amount of calories.

Beans are a great protein source, and can serve as a meat alternative. Additionally, beans are full of folate, iron, potassium and magnesium. A couple of things you won’t find much of in beans are fat, sodium and cholesterol, but we are just fine with that!

The impressive fiber content of beans (an average of 7 or more grams of total dietary fiber per 1/2 cup serving!) as well as the nutrition facts previously mentioned make beans a great food to consume for reducing the risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease.

Fiber content helps to keep you feeling full, and it is also an important part of the digestive system. Along with the heart healthy benefits, consuming fiber can help decrease the risk for developing diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and gastrointestinal diseases!

Often if a recipe uses canned vegetables and/or broth, there’s a negative health association. Canning is a process that was developed as a means of preserving foods. Foods are prepared and sealed in cans before being exposed to high heat to kill bacteria and prevent spoilage.

Canned foods have gotten a bad rap in the heart-healthy community because salt is often added as a preservative. But when it comes to consuming nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, and legumes, canned can be a great option. The canning process does not significantly affect the nutrient profile of your favorite fruits and vegetables – sometimes it improves it. When buying canned beans, a low-sodium or no-salt-added variety is the best choice, as it leaves you in control of the amount of salt added to the recipe.

Keeping an arsenal of canned foods is a cost-effective way to ensure that nutrient-dense items are always on hand. It can also be a great way to reduce food waste.

We hope you enjoy this fast and easy recipe for a warm soup on a cool night.

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Ingredients

4 ounces bacon, diced

1 small onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups low sodium chicken stock or vegetable stock

4 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon rosemary

salt and freshly-ground black pepper

*for serving: freshly-grated Parmesan, 100% whole grain bread

Instructions

1. Heat bacon in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Cook until crispy. Transfer the bacon to a separate plate, using a slotted spoon, reserving about 3 tablespoons of bacon grease in the stockpot. (Discard any extra grease, or you can substitute olive oil in place of the 3 tablespoons of bacon grease.)

2. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant, stirring occasionally.

3. Add chicken stock, beans, bay leaf, rosemary and half of the cooked bacon. Stir to combine. Continue cooking the soup until it reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover partially, and let the soup simmer for 10-20 minutes so that the flavors will meld.

4. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove the bay leaf and rosemary.

5. Serve warm, topped with the extra bacon. Garnish with Parmesan and serve with bread.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 53°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 52°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 85°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]