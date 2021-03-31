  • March 31, 2021

Don’t forget the potatoes! - Odessa American: Food

Don’t forget the potatoes!

Posted: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:30 am

Don’t forget the potatoes! By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

Did you know that the potato is the number one vegetable in the American diet? According to the USDA, the average American eats around 48 pounds of potatoes per year, and only half of that is fresh potatoes.

To take it one step further, the majority of potatoes are eaten in the form of deep-fried french fries. Other common ways are as chips or baked and topped with generous amounts of butter, sour cream and cheese. Amounts also come into play when potatoes are served. Usually it’s a large amount of those fries or chips that is served and the baked potatoes are often extra large sizes.

Potatoes can actually be included in most healthy diets, even a gluten-free diet! Potatoes are naturally gluten-free. They provide important vitamins and minerals required for the body to function properly. They are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium.

They can also provide fiber, but keep in mind that most of that is in the skin. What a great reason to not have to peel the potatoes! Let’s not forget the sweet potato. That helps bring lots of vitamin A to the table!

As the weather warms, consider picnic season quickly approaching. Even a picnic in the backyard can be a fun family dinner night! The great thing about this recipe is that you can do preparation the day before.

Did you know that if you cook potatoes, store them in the refrigerator for 24 hours, and then simply reheat them, that the glycemic index is lowered from high to low or moderate? This is a great technique for people watching carbs or blood sugar levels to use when eating potatoes AND you can cut down prep time by cooking ahead!

Also, did you know that if you chop, dice, mince, or crush garlic and let it sit for 10-15 minutes prior to cooking with it you can retain ALL the nutrients available in garlic? All of this points to the fact that you should try this potato salad very soon!

Potatoes might have developed a bad reputation in the nutrition world. We hope this has changed that outlook a little bit. You can still enjoy potatoes in a well-balanced diet.

Overnight Lemon-Garlic Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds new potatoes

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes

2/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup chopped lightly salted, roasted pecans

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Preparation

1. Cut into 1/4-inch-thick cubes. Cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 30 minutes or until tender; drain and cool 20 minutes. TIP: to lower the glycemic load, let the cooked potatoes sit overnight in your refrigerator.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together olive oil and next 6 ingredients; let stand 30 minutes.

3. Toss the potatoes with olive oil mixture; sprinkle with pecans and basil.

From southernliving.com

Posted in on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:30 am.

