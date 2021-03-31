Don’t forget the potatoes!

Did you know that the potato is the number one vegetable in the American diet? According to the USDA, the average American eats around 48 pounds of potatoes per year, and only half of that is fresh potatoes.

To take it one step further, the majority of potatoes are eaten in the form of deep-fried french fries. Other common ways are as chips or baked and topped with generous amounts of butter, sour cream and cheese. Amounts also come into play when potatoes are served. Usually it’s a large amount of those fries or chips that is served and the baked potatoes are often extra large sizes.

Potatoes can actually be included in most healthy diets, even a gluten-free diet! Potatoes are naturally gluten-free. They provide important vitamins and minerals required for the body to function properly. They are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium.

They can also provide fiber, but keep in mind that most of that is in the skin. What a great reason to not have to peel the potatoes! Let’s not forget the sweet potato. That helps bring lots of vitamin A to the table!

As the weather warms, consider picnic season quickly approaching. Even a picnic in the backyard can be a fun family dinner night! The great thing about this recipe is that you can do preparation the day before.

Did you know that if you cook potatoes, store them in the refrigerator for 24 hours, and then simply reheat them, that the glycemic index is lowered from high to low or moderate? This is a great technique for people watching carbs or blood sugar levels to use when eating potatoes AND you can cut down prep time by cooking ahead!

Also, did you know that if you chop, dice, mince, or crush garlic and let it sit for 10-15 minutes prior to cooking with it you can retain ALL the nutrients available in garlic? All of this points to the fact that you should try this potato salad very soon!

Potatoes might have developed a bad reputation in the nutrition world. We hope this has changed that outlook a little bit. You can still enjoy potatoes in a well-balanced diet.