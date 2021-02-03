  • February 3, 2021

Do breakfast the right way! - Odessa American: Food

e-Edition Subscribe

Do breakfast the right way!

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 3:30 am

Do breakfast the right way! By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

Trade up your ho-hum breakfast routine for one that actually satisfies your hunger and starts your morning strong! Let’s review some of the new breakfast options we can now find at the store.

Birch Benders - This brand of pancake specializes in creating low carb, higher fat mixes that fit almost any diet. They offer products that are paleo, keto, organic, packed with protein (animal or plant sources), or gluten free. Birch Benders makes cooking easy, all you have to do is add water, mix and cook! This company strives to provide high quality products that taste great.

KIND Oatmeal - KIND oatmeal combines 100% whole grain oats and sliced almonds toasted to perfection with ingredients like rich dark chocolate chunks or tasty fruit for delicious flavor and crunch in every bite. This is a great choice if you are looking for something quick and convenient for on-the-go.

Catalina Crunch - This cereal is so fun! If you are looking for a crunchy delicious cereal that takes you back to childhood this is it. It delivers on flavor and nutrition. This cereal is high in fiber and protein to help you stay fuller, longer. Now, while there are ~14g of carbohydrate it’s technically keto friendly if you are following that lifestyle. Important dietitian tip: be mindful of your portion size and enjoy!

Kodiak - This company offers a low fat, high protein product that is 100% whole grain and free from GMOs, preservatives and artificial additives. They offer a variety of flavors that are can be adapted to many diets like low carb or plant based. To make Kodiak pancakes you can just add water or swap out the water for milk to add additional protein.

Bisquick by Betty Crocker - This brand offers stress free baking with a variety of options like gluten free, heart healthy, whole grain. Bisquick uses enriched bleached flour in a majority of their products and needs milk and eggs to create the perfect pancake.

Now, here are some ways to use these products with special diets.

Birch Benders offers products conducive to the paleo, keto and gluten free diet. Many of their products are also vegan, however since they are produced in the same factory as animal products like eggs, they choose to not place that on the label.

Kodiak offers heart healthy options with the whole grain flour and is beneficial for those with diabetes or people wanting to build muscle at the gym.

Bisquick offers heart healthy products and also gluten free for those with a gluten intolerance. Another point is that these products don’t have to be used solely for what their label says. Some alternative ways to use pancake mix include making biscuits, cakes, bread, pizza dough and donuts. The list could go on and on. Check out each brand’s website for recipe ideas to try at home!

On that note, here’s a great recipe to make use a pancake mix to make a grain free banana bread. Try topping it with mascarpone or cream cheese and fresh berries for a new and delicious breakfast. Don’t forget to visit www.happyandnourished.com for more ideas!

Easy Grain Free Banana Bread

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups Birch Benders Paleo or Keto Pancake Mix

1/4 cup Nature's Way Liquid Coconut Oil

3 Bananas, very ripe

Optional toppings: Mascarpone cheese, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, fresh berries, chopped nuts

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°, and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork; stir in coconut oil and pancake mix until well mixed.

3. Pour batter into lined loaf pan.

4. Bake for 45 minutes, until lightly golden and a toothpick inserted in the loaf removes cleanly.

5. Let rest a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool. Slice and serve with toppings as desired.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SW at 4mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 35°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 43°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 65°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]