Diabetes Awareness: A recipe to help you out

You may not know it, but it’s National Diabetes Month.

Did you know there are a lot of things in your diabetes risk factor profile that you can control, prevent or delay? It’s not a one size fits all question as each case is unique but we do see some general patterns.

Did you know that sugar intake alone doesn’t cause diabetes?

You can definitely manage your risk with building a healthy lifestyle. Now, that looks very different for every person but the main things we try and focus on are maintaining a healthy weight and creating strong physical activity patterns.

By doing those two things alone you are helping to prevent things like high blood pressure, low HDL and high triglycerides which can lead to prediabetes. There are other lifestyle factors that go into this but just starting off with the two basics can help set you on the right path toward prevention.

A steady intake of carbohydrates during meals and snacks, during the whole day, is the goal. If you’ve ever “cut out carbs” you might have noticed a bit of irritability, brain fog, or lack of general focus. Then you may end up carb loading in a meal or snack and end up feeling equally bad.

Balance and moderation are the key to avoiding extreme situations. Don’t forget to balance with good portions of protein and fats.

Want more info? Visit www.happyandnourished.com/dietitianvisists and scroll down the page to find lots of virtual videos with our dietitians as they take you on a virtual diabetes tour around Market Street. You will also find lots of great recipes on the site!

Here is a recipe to get you started.

It sounds like a lot of garlic, but it all roasts and mellows! (Plus your house will smell amazing while this cooks). Garlic has been used for centuries for its health benefits. Many cultures have used garlic for its healing properties, which in those days may have seemed magical (and kept the vampires away).

Today, using modern science, some recent studies have shown that garlic may help lower cholesterol. Other studies have suggested garlic may help slow the process of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

Much of the benefits come with long term consumption. Some sources will recommend a clove of garlic every day. While that may seem daunting to many, think about the many ways you can use garlic. For example, using garlic to season meats and vegetables instead of salt is a great way to lower your sodium intake without sacrificing flavor. Use the roasted garlic on a small, thin slice of bread, stirred into sauces or pureed into soup. The roasting gives the garlic a mellow and sweet taste.