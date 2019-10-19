  • October 19, 2019

Dinner and a movie set

Dinner and a movie set

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 8:45 am

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 8:45 am

Dinner and a Movie

Dinner and a Movie will be held Oct. 24 at O’Cuisine and the Saulsbury Conference Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. at O’Cuisine, the restaurant in the culinary arts department, and requires reservations and a fee and the movie, Julie & Julia is at 7 p.m. at the Saulsbury Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

