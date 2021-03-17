  • March 17, 2021

An Asian spin on a St. Patty’s Day tradition - Odessa American: Food

An Asian spin on a St. Patty’s Day tradition

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:30 am

An Asian spin on a St. Patty’s Day tradition By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

If you are getting in the spirit for St. Patty’s day and want the food you serve to match your party theme, add these Corned Beef & Cabbage Egg Rolls to your menu. Or, maybe you are just looking for something to make for dinner tonight.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Spring Rolls use purple cabbage, onion, caraway seeds, corned beef, Swiss cheese and egg roll wrappers.

Purple cabbage, also known as red cabbage, is a member of the Brassica Family of vegetables. It is a cruciferous vegetable that is very low in calories, and high in water content. The high water content allows you to consume a large portion, for few calories. It is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin K.

Purple cabbage also contains fiber, which helps to produce a feeling of satiety and fullness. Purple cabbage is especially high in anthocyanins, which is an antioxidant that works to support your immune system and has cancer preventing properties.

The Corned Beef & Cabbage Egg Rolls put a twist on traditional Irish cuisine, and are diet

friendly, for guests watching their figure! The recipe calls for a relatively small portion of lean

corn beef, considering you are making 10 spring rolls. Using reduced fat Swiss cheese is a great way to keep the fat and sodium down and they are baked not fried, lowering the fat content of traditional spring rolls.

These egg rolls are a must for upcoming St. Patty’s Day celebrations! If you really want to stay more traditional and go with green cabbage, you can easily make that substitution! Green cabbage still has some great nutritional value and is easy to find, both in the whole head or pre-shredded.

When shopping for cabbage, look for a head with leaves packed tightly together. You can store cabbage in your refrigerator for up to two weeks! If you use the pre-shredded version, just look for the Use By Date.

One more tip, those egg roll wrappers can be a little sneaky to find in the store. At United and Market Street, you can find them in the produce section, usually near the vegan cheeses.

Hope you enjoy and find lots of luck with this recipe!

Corned Beef & Cabbage Egg Rolls

Ingredients

10 egg roll wrappers

1 lb shredded purple cabbage

1 medium onion, finely minced

1 tsp caraway seeds, optional

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 lb thinly sliced corned beef, julienne

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

4 oz. shredded Swiss cheese, chilled

Thousand Island dressing

Instructions

Sauté the minced onion and cabbage in olive oil over medium heat until cooked and most liquid has evaporated.

Remove from heat. Stir in pepper, caraway seeds, onion, and cheese. Mix thoroughly. Set aside.

Add 6 slices of corned beef and then cabbage from the left to right side of the egg roll wrapper. You may have to adjust amounts, less or more, depending on the size of the wrapper or desired fullness. Fold left and right sides of wrapper over edges of filling. Roll wrapper from bottom. Repeat with remaining egg roll wrappers.

Heat the oven to 375F. Bake egg rolls for about 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot with a side of thousand Island dressing.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

