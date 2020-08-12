A superfood treat: Baked blueberry empanada

As fall approaches, many people will be looking for a tasty treat. Well, how about a delicious and nutritious treat using one of the most well known superfoods?

When we think of superfoods, the first one that usually comes to mind is the blueberry. They are the perfect thing to incorporate into your diet.

Blueberries are one of nature’s great treasures, and when it comes to nutrition, blueberries prove that good things really do come in small packages. These little gems know how to pack a punch with immune-boosting antioxidants, fiber, and manganese.

Blueberries get their color from the flavonoid known as anthocyanin. Flavonoids act as antioxidants, which protect our cells from damage that could lead to conditions such as cancer. In addition to their cancer-fighting properties, antioxidants also act as immune-boosters that help fight off infection.

Many studies have shown that increasing consumption of plant foods like blueberries decreases risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality while promoting a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy, and overall lower weight. And of course, let’s not forget that blueberries can help maintain brain function, too!

Blueberries are also an excellent source of manganese, which is important for bone development and helps us convert our food into energy. As if all these potential benefits weren’t enough, blueberries are a good source of fiber.

Dietary fiber is commonly recognized as an important factor in weight loss and weight management by functioning as a bulking agent in the digestive system. High fiber foods increase satiety and reduce appetite, allowing you to feel fuller, longer and help you lower your overall caloric intake.

One cup of fresh blueberries provides about 84 calories, 1 gram of protein, 21 grams of carbohydrate, and nearly 4 grams of dietary fiber. That same one-cup serving provides nearly 25% of your daily vitamin C requirement! Blueberries also provide iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, folate, beta-carotene, choline, vitamin A, and vitamin E.

Try incorporating blueberries into your diet with this indulgent recipe that won’t wreck your waistline!