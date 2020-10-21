  • October 21, 2020

A spooky snack: Little Monster Sliders - Odessa American: Food

e-Edition Subscribe

A spooky snack: Little Monster Sliders

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:30 am

A spooky snack: Little Monster Sliders By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

October is a month when scary and spooky things are preferred. So, let’s have some fun with these cute Little Monster Sliders.

These are also really fun to let the kids help make. Getting the kids involved is a great way to get them to try new things. Plus, this gives them a chance to be creative.

Just like they were carving a pumpkin with their unique design, they can make these little monsters look how they would like. Maybe they make a one eyed monster. Maybe they make a ten eyed monster. Perhaps their monster has no teeth or it has square teeth!

What’s even better is this little monster is good for your little (and big) monsters. First, let’s start with wheat buns, which introduces some fiber and B vitamins. All that is needed here is to carefully slice them open (with some adult help).

Next up, Texas Tumbled Chicken. Here’s what is great about it. It had already been marinated so all you have to do is cook it! It can be grilled, cooked on the stovetop or in the oven. That marinade helps keep the chicken juicy and full of flavor. Plus, it’s a great source of lean protein. And, there are 28 grams of protein per 3 oz serving!

Now, let’s talk about guacamole! Did you know it’s actually Guactober this month? Not that any of us needs an excuse to eat some yummy guacamole! Our produce department makes one fresh so you don’t have to.

I once heard it said that in the school of nutritious food, avocados could be the valedictorian! That’s probably because the avocado has almost 20 vitamins and minerals, is cholesterol-free, sodium-free and contains good fat and fiber.

Ahh, now the cheese. It’s probably best known for being a good source of calcium and protein. But it also gets a bad rap for its saturated fat content.

Here is a tip, try using the most flavorful cheese you can and relying on the flavor so you can enjoy without over indulging. For example, this recipe uses Monterey Jack, which provides a spicy kick. You could also use sharp cheddar cheese for equally great flavor.

Wrapping it all up and giving some “sight” to your monster, are some olives. These are a great source of some antioxidants and vitamin E, which are helpful to improve brain health. Plus, they are fun to use on top of this sandwich! Have fun with these little monsters!

Little Monster Sliders

Ingredients

2-3 Texas Tumble Chicken Breasts (from Fresh Meat Case)

1 package Wheat Dinner Rolls (from Bakery)

1 package Lucerne Sliced Cheese, such as Monterey Jack or Cheddar

1 container Fresh Guacamole (from Produce)

1 small jar pimento stuffed olives

Toothpicks

Instructions

1. Slice chicken in half along the length of it (butterfly the chicken breast). Place chicken on the grill over medium high heat. Grill for 5-7 minutes, flip and grill for addition 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove to a plate, cover with foil and set aside.

2. Slice dinner rolls in half.

3. Cut small triangles into one edge of each piece of cheese.

4. Slice each piece of chicken in half.

5. Place one piece of chicken onto one piece of sliced dinner roll , top will a spoonful of guacamole, slice of cheese and top with remaining half of dinner roll.

6. Thread one olive onto a toothpick and place into top of dinner roll. Repeat for second “eyeball”.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 for desired number of sliders. Serve immediately.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
66°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: SSE at 7mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 86°/Low 64°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 54°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 43°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]