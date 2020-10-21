A spooky snack: Little Monster Sliders

October is a month when scary and spooky things are preferred. So, let’s have some fun with these cute Little Monster Sliders.

These are also really fun to let the kids help make. Getting the kids involved is a great way to get them to try new things. Plus, this gives them a chance to be creative.

Just like they were carving a pumpkin with their unique design, they can make these little monsters look how they would like. Maybe they make a one eyed monster. Maybe they make a ten eyed monster. Perhaps their monster has no teeth or it has square teeth!

What’s even better is this little monster is good for your little (and big) monsters. First, let’s start with wheat buns, which introduces some fiber and B vitamins. All that is needed here is to carefully slice them open (with some adult help).

Next up, Texas Tumbled Chicken. Here’s what is great about it. It had already been marinated so all you have to do is cook it! It can be grilled, cooked on the stovetop or in the oven. That marinade helps keep the chicken juicy and full of flavor. Plus, it’s a great source of lean protein. And, there are 28 grams of protein per 3 oz serving!

Now, let’s talk about guacamole! Did you know it’s actually Guactober this month? Not that any of us needs an excuse to eat some yummy guacamole! Our produce department makes one fresh so you don’t have to.

I once heard it said that in the school of nutritious food, avocados could be the valedictorian! That’s probably because the avocado has almost 20 vitamins and minerals, is cholesterol-free, sodium-free and contains good fat and fiber.

Ahh, now the cheese. It’s probably best known for being a good source of calcium and protein. But it also gets a bad rap for its saturated fat content.

Here is a tip, try using the most flavorful cheese you can and relying on the flavor so you can enjoy without over indulging. For example, this recipe uses Monterey Jack, which provides a spicy kick. You could also use sharp cheddar cheese for equally great flavor.

Wrapping it all up and giving some “sight” to your monster, are some olives. These are a great source of some antioxidants and vitamin E, which are helpful to improve brain health. Plus, they are fun to use on top of this sandwich! Have fun with these little monsters!