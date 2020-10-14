  • October 14, 2020

A seasonal twist on shrimp tacos - Odessa American: Food

A seasonal twist on shrimp tacos

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:30 am

A seasonal twist on shrimp tacos By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

Happy National Seafood Month! Sometimes seafood isn’t always as much of a staple in our diets as it should be. The biggest barrier is usually cooking it...how long, with what, etc.

Shrimp tacos are a classic favorite for many! Not to mention, you can put a seasonal twist on this original by adding pomegranate and apple to the coleslaw for a sweet and spicy recipe that few can resist.

What’s even better is that this meal comes together in 15 to 20 minutes easily! Need it on the table even faster? Try making the coleslaw the night before! Let the coleslaw marinate overnight to increase the zesty flavor and decrease the time to prepare!

Shrimp are a low-calorie protein source that cook quickly. Not a shrimp fan? You can easily substitute other seafood for the shrimp. You can try using halibut or salmon too. The good thing is most seafood cooks in 15 minutes or less.

The best way to tell if a fish is done is by testing it with a fork at an angle, at the thicket point, and twist gently. The fish should easily flake when done. It should also lose its translucent or raw appearance.

Still don’t want to cook OR need a quick “fast food” idea? Visit the seafood case at a Market Street. They will steam and season the seafood for you at no extra charge! Plus, it only takes about 10-15 minutes and all the work is done for you!

Tired of just a corn tortilla? Try using corn and wheat blended tortillas to keep texture and taste of a flour tortilla with the benefits of a lower fat and lower calorie corn tortilla. You can also head over to the freezer section for some grain-free tortilla options.

Combining plants and seafood is a great way to fill in nutrient gaps. The coleslaw in this recipe is a great way to sneak in those fruits and vegetables. How can we go wrong with apples this time of year? The recipe calls for Granny Smith apples, but feel free to sneak in a little Honeycrisp, Gala, or whatever your favorite may be!

Pomegranates are only available a few months of the year, so take advantage of this antioxidant powerhouse fruit to add color and a juicy pop to your coleslaw! Because preparing a pomegranate can be a bit labor intensive, select a container of the pomegranate arils (seeds) that are already prepped for you! Look for them in the produce section! Once again, you can head to the freezer section to find a frozen option of the pomegranate arils.

Whether it’s snowing outside or 85 degrees, tis the season for some seasonal shrimp tacos!

Shrimp Tacos with Pomegranate Coleslaw

Ingredients

1 Dole Creamy Coleslaw Salad Kit

1 large Granny Smith apple, finely chopped

1/2 cup pomegranate arils (seeds)

1 lb Fresh Market shrimp, pre-seasoned, pre-cooked

8 small corn and flour blend tortillas

Instructions

1. For slaw, use a large bowl to combine cabbage mix, chopped apple, pomegranate seeds, and dressing.

2. In a heated skillet, warm shrimp, cooking each side for about 1 minute, or until hot. (Don’t overcook to avoid tough shrimp.) Or, have Market Street steam raw shrimp for you.

3. Remove shrimp from pan and heat tortillas lightly on each side, if desired. Place 4-5 shrimp in a tortilla and top with coleslaw.

4. Tip: Cut up shrimp for ease of eating.

