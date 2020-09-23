  • September 23, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:30 am

A new fall favorite: Bacon maple popcorn By Brenda Garcia, MS, RD United Supermarkets’ Lifestyle Desk Odessa American

The next time you are cooking up some bacon save the drippings to use for this next recipe! Yes, we said bacon...so now that we have your attention, let’s look at what we will be snacking on.

Sometimes certain foods can get a bad reputation for various reasons. One food that has definitely been a victim of neglect in the snack world is popcorn! Because popcorn is a product of corn, it is typically thought of as “bad” and high in carbohydrates.

We’re here to shed new light on this delicious product! Disclaimer here, we are not talking about the salty, buttery popcorn we get at the movie theater. We’re talking about popcorn that you make yourself at home and you control what you add to it.

There are so many great benefits to eating popcorn, but one of the best things about this food is that it contains fiber. People who are following a carb-controlled diet are welcome to partake in eating popcorn. Since it is made from corn, it is considered a whole grain and is a good source of fiber.

Foods that are higher in fiber spike blood sugar levels less than lower fiber options. Also, popcorn is considered a low glycemic food. One of our favorite things about popcorn is the incredible serving size you get! A 3 cup portion of popped popcorn is only 15 grams of carbohydrates and roughly 100 calories. That’s a lot of popcorn with very little consequence.

Now, keep in mind that we are adding some sugar here, so it will change the nutritional profile. If that is a concern, you can certainly leave out the chocolate and butterscotch chips. The one tablespoon of maple syrup goes far to add sweetness. On the flip side, it helps extend the one tablespoon of bacon drippings. So, instead of adding several tablespoons of butter or oil, the flavor is extended with the maple and bacon complementing each other, while allowing for portion control.

In 2020, we encourage you to eat 80/20. That means 80 percent of the time you eat a healthy diet, 20 percent of the time you enjoy small indulgences or treats. This popcorn falls into that 20 percent. We think it’s worth it. Plus, it’s also great to give you a little energy for an afternoon walk in the crisp, fall air!

Bacon Maple Popcorn

Ingredients

1 bag Simply Pop Microwave Popcorn

1 Tbsp. Bacon Drippings, melted

1 Tbsp. Maple Syrup

1/2 c. Butterscotch Chips

1/4 cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

1/4 c. Slivered Almonds

1/4 tsp. Salt

Instructions

1. Pop popcorn according to package directions.

2. Carefully open bag and pour popcorn into large bowl.

3. Stir together bacon drippings and maple syrup; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat. Spread popcorn on a large, wax paper lined baking sheet.

4. Melt chips, about 30 seconds each in microwave, stirring until completely melted. Drizzle over popcorn.

5. Scatter almonds over mixture. Set aside for chocolate and butterscotch to set up for about 1 hour or place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Serves 4

Calories 258

Protein 2g

Carbohydrates 18g

Fiber 0.5g

Sugar 15g

Fat 18.5g

Cholesterol 3mg

Sodium 254mg

