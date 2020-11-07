Braswell: We are walking with God through this life

What has been called God’s uncomfortable grace describes a process of God’s work in our lives that combines several characteristics of God’s plan of fellowship with us through it all. A difficulty or trouble comes on us — we don’t want it — we don’t understand it but we feel the urgency of God to be patient with it and wait on Him.

Sure enough in His time, with all the resources of creation, He gracefully delivers us by miraculously appearing in His decided “form” of deliverance.

It seems the whole process of God’s revealing a problem, illuminating us to trust Him, miraculously delivering us from the predicament, and an overwhelming sense of thankfulness is God’s design for walking with us through this life — one challenge, one difficulty, one experience after another.

It seems that we grow to love Him more and build a relationship that will last until Eternity through this “process” of walking with God’s people bringing us deeper into the walk.

He is growing us up through all the journey of our lives to mature into humble, courageous, and hopeful personalities; finding meaning in an otherwise very disturbing world.

The seasons illustrate it. A change, challenge or difficulty “falls” on us and changes the color of our world. We then reflect on it in the “winter” of our life experiencing the results of the fall and then miraculously, “spring” delivers us with a new direction and answer and we spend “summer” thankful for the warmth of His presence with us in our walk.