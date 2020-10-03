  • October 3, 2020

Braswell: The death of a death - Odessa American: People

Braswell: The death of a death

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 5:30 am

Braswell: The death of a death By Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

Fall is in the air — cooler temperatures, the changing of the seasons.

Even though it is the season of dying of the leaves, it is my favorite season. It reminds me that death will itself one day die. There will one day be an end to discoloration, fading, loss, aging, hurting, pain, trouble and worry.

These things will one day die themselves. I watch one of my favorite movies this time of year; THE ROBE, an old movie about transformation. Richard Burton’s character, The Roman Tribune, says in the face of the Roman Emperor — His Kingdom may not come yet — but it will come. There will one day be the end of all death — think of it!

This time of year is the high holy days of the Jewish faith — The Day of Atonement, The Feast of Trumpets. It’s also a time of year to focus on the promise of the Second Coming of Christ — The Death of Death.

It will come. The day is coming, not yet, but it will when all of the deteriorations of the world —the loss of beauty, health, family, and friends, life — will themselves end.

Death will die Paul tells us in I Corinthians 15:26: “The last enemy to be destroyed is death,” and verse 51: “Listen, I tell you a mystery. We will not all sleep, but we will be changed.” The last scene of THE ROBE is one of my favorite — Caesar thinks he mocks The Tribune and his wife as they march toward execution, but he declares a great truth — “Look at them, they are going into their Kingdom.” Even so, Come Lord Jesus.

