Braswell: Spiritual warfare

It isn’t as explicit as a physical war, though it manifests itself that way eventually.

We are constantly in a spiritual warfare. We live between the triumph of Christ on the Cross and the Second Coming — II Corinthians 10:3: “For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretention that sets itself up against the knowledge of God and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”

We live in a war of doubt and faith, submission and rebellion, anxiety and trust, wisdom and foolishness, hope and despair, allegiance and disloyalty.

Our battle is in the heart and mind for love, care, wisdom, willful humility, competence, purpose, faith and hope.

Each of these character qualities are a battle of balance in a world off-balance. With every relationship and task in all our mental decision making and heart choice, we are constantly battling a balance of character and ultimate reason for living and dying. Don’t lose heart, don’t give up — be of good courage for with the struggle; He will provide peace and comfort and assurance of our purpose. The dawn is coming; stick with it; keep praying and trying and trust God to do the same in the lives of others.