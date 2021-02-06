  • February 6, 2021

Braswell: Patriot or pirate - Odessa American: People

Braswell: Patriot or pirate

Posted: Saturday, February 6, 2021 5:30 am

Braswell: Patriot or pirate By Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

During the Revolutionary War, a great help was provided by Jean Lafayette, a pirate who turned patriot.

Sunday during the Super Bowl will have one quarterback who was a patriot turned pirate. Why, how and when one is viewed as a hero or villain depends on the circumstance and the story turn of events.

One bad or good decision can sway a whole multitude — whether sports, religion, politics, or business we are a little of both. Whether you are affected negatively or positively determines, in your opinion, whether one is patriot or pirate.

The same is true for God, how our lives are affected personally determine how we view God — as devil or Savior.

During a denominational meeting a few years ago, the moderator spoke of “finding” a large sum of undesignated funds in the account of the organization. He immediately called it an answer to prayer for a pet committee he chaired which was having a short fall.

While we debated appropriately the funds, another man spoke up and said his committee also needed the funds and had been praying for it. Whose prayer was answered and who’s ignored was his question.

Whether an event is a blessing from God or a curse on someone is all a matter of perspective. As I heard a person say during the last election, “I hope God makes the right choice!” No matter the situation or time or place — God is in charge and adaptation to His will is a matter of our will whether we see it as a blessing or curse. We choose how much freedom and how much discipline we exercise in facing the facts. Tomorrow one team will win whether it’s our team or not — how we face it is a matter of character.

Posted in , , on Saturday, February 6, 2021 5:30 am.

