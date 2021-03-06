Braswell: Lent

We are in the middle of Lent, the celebration of Easter and a time of repentance.

I’ve always wanted to preach a Lent-time revival to remind us of all the elements that combine to bring a spirit of repentance and revival to our spirits and lives.

When I was in college, our school would take between 600-700 students comprising revival teams and go for week long revivals in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

I preached several of those while I was in school and met a multitude of wonderful people. The themes I would include in the meetings would be those which are the secrets of unity between us and God, and each other.

The themes would include the Crucifixion, the Resurrection, the Second Coming of Christ, Discipleship, the Church, the Bible, and the sharing of our own testimonies of coming to believe in Christ and trust Him to lead our lives as our Lord and Master.

In this time of Lent, in addition to thinking of something to give up as is the tradition of many, perhaps we could think of committing ourselves afresh to the belief in the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus and to a reexamination of the Bible, the church and discipleship. Perhaps it will lead us all to renewed and refreshed testimonies of our personal experiences with God.