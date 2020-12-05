Braswell: How valuable our faith is

Christmas-time is to celebrate your faith.

How very easy it is to take our faith and our journey with God’s fellowship for granted.

It’s in times like we are living — when trouble mounts upon trouble and one difficulty leads to another, seemingly never ending, when there is a sour economy, disillusionment with government disappointment with our support groups, and “all this and COVID–19, too.”

When everything and everybody seems to fail us and be temporal, our faith and “our friend” last. They are eternal and untouched by the brokenness of the world. Untouched is not to say uninvolved.

God is very involved with all that’s going on in the world. His mercy and miraculous presence will, and does, change everything. The perspective changes entirely. Our hope and the reminder over and over that He is with us — here to comfort, encourage, and miraculously intervene.

He is not surprised or taken blindsided by the events of our day. He is with us in and through it all. He will not leave us alone and unequipped. He is just what we need, just in time.

Our faith is such a valuable thing, so very reliable. When nothing else lasts and scarcities are abundant — our faith and friend will stay by us and never leave us comfortless.