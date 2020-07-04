  • July 4, 2020

Braswell: Conventional freedom - Odessa American: People

Braswell: Conventional freedom

Posted: Saturday, July 4, 2020 5:30 am

Braswell: Conventional freedom By Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

Conventionality, a word to be misspelled at the Spelling Bee.

I finally found out what it means from interpreting a marriage compatibility test and was asked, “What does that mean?”

To be compatible, to really know someone’s colors, you need to know their spirit of conventionality. It’s manners, politeness, the ability to limit one’s freedoms and discipline oneself to serve.

You and I have the freedom to act and live like we choose. This is the partial essence of freedom.

The second half of that essence of freedom is the freedom to be polite and limit my freedoms for the benefit of others.

Sometimes that limited freedom is by law and other times it is suggested polite behavior. How you make and with what spirit you make that choice are matters of conventionality. I have the freedom to simply talk loud, belch, pass gas and not take a bath.

I limit those for the sake of others. I have the freedom not to wear a mask, distance myself, or go to work when I’m sick.

My colors show when I do any of the above without consideration of others. It’s a matter of freedom, freedom in its full form — the freedom we celebrate today; the freedom so many died for you and me to have. “In Christ you are free indeed!” “Do not use your freedom to indulge the sinful nature.” Galatians 5:13

