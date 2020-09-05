  • September 5, 2020

Braswell: A remembrance - Odessa American: People

Braswell: A remembrance

Posted: Saturday, September 5, 2020 5:30 am

Braswell: A remembrance By Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

The events this week at First United Methodist Church, by the City of Odessa, Connection Christian Church and others were not to bring back bad memories, or to glamorize an event, but to remember the lives of some beautiful people.

People part of our community, whose lives were lost here to continuance and those whose lives were changed dramatically by wounds and traumas.

We remember in order to heal, to do the work of grief and find comfort, my heart and the hearts of others were comforted and lifted up to the help of God through kind words and beautiful music, and symbolic act of remembering.

Thank you to all who have humbly and willfully given of themselves in service to glorify God and comfort us this week. Your efforts have and will continue to help until the day when we are brought all back together and are at peace in the Kingdom of God.

ODESSA STRONG is a symbol of humble service and giving of our time, even in a few moments of silence, and remembering our connection. We are Odessans and uniquely connected for good.

