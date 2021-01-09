  • January 9, 2021

Braswell: A chance to show up - Odessa American: People

Braswell: A chance to show up

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 5:30 am

Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice

Why this trouble? Why the problem? Why the discouragement? Why the questions?

When we are faced with challenge, questions, trouble and worry, it is only another chance for God to show up.

When all these questions and worries come up, it is only another opportunity for God to reveal Himself and His miraculous ways.

If we can learn to see the challenges of life as only another opportunity for God to show Himself and His deliverance, our lives would become more comforted and even exciting. It is the desire of God to deliver us and protect us. God will show up if we trust Him. It is His desire to protect and comfort us.

Whatever the trouble or challenge, see the situation as the precursor to the deliverance of God. He will help us and do for us what we can’t do for ourselves. To look for God in these kinds of situations and even expect His deliverance will build in us a confidence in God and give us an assurance that even what we see as evil can be used by God to accomplish miraculous things. Wait and watch in all situations and give God a chance to show up.

