Ministry combined with missions

SEMINOLE Ray Young is a busy man who, when not preaching at Westside Church of Christ, travels nationally and internationally with a missionary group for teenagers and adults.

A San Angelo native who grew up mostly in Lubbock and Austin, Young graduated from Seagraves High School in 1987 and from Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock and Lubbock Christian University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Bible and ministry.

He served churches as youth minister and minister in Colleyville, northeast of Fort Worth, Carlsbad, N.M., and Denver City before becoming minister of Westside Church of Christ here 6 1/2 years ago. He retired from teaching at SIBI last year. He and his wife Sonya have two children.

Young’s 201 N.W. 23rd St. church averages 150 people at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services.

Citing Philippians and Ecclesiastes as his favorite books, he said, “Philippians challenges me to grow in my life and follow Jesus more closely.

“Philippians 4:8 says, ‘Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.’

“Ecclesiastes is the Philippians of the Old Testament,” Young said. “It talks about a life of searching for meaning and purpose and finding frustration till you put faith in God. Life works when you pursue God and never works if you’re not pursuing him.”

The minister has worked with DiscipleTrips founder Jeff Smith of Lubbock since the organization was started in 2010 and, drawing primarily from small churches, he has taken young missionaries from around West Texas to Rhode Island and North Caroline along with exotic locales like Russia, Singapore, Thailand and Mexico.

Westside Church of Christ was founded in 1959 by Ralph Cravens, Clyde Forsyth, Dan Price, Joe Smith, Virgil “Peanut” Keyes and Walter Woods, meeting in the Seminole Funeral Home Chapel till construction got underway the next year under the direction of church member Julian Gady. The first elders were Joe McKinney, Keyes and Woods.

Sherwood Church of Christ Minister Taylor Robles of Odessa took preaching laboratories and studied church growth and the books of Acts and First and Second Peter with Young at SIBI.

“Ray has a gift for bringing the text to life by bringing out things you’ve never seen before,” Robles said, adding that Young has always been a mentor and still is anytime he has a question about the Bible, church or life in general.

“He is always on your side, rooting for you. He wants you to succeed in everything you do.”