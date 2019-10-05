  • October 5, 2019

Police searching for woman connected to hit and run - Odessa American: People

Police searching for woman connected to hit and run

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:30 am

OANEWS@OAOA.COM Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman was reportedly involved in a hit and run in east Odessa.

The reported hit and run happened at 12:59 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 3500 block of Rocky Lane, the OPD release stated.

A white woman with light brown or blonde hair was driving a blue BMW X7 that reportedly struck a parked trailer and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

A photo of the BMW X7 can be seen on the OPD website at tinyurl.com/y5flfkh8.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-32298.

Posted in on Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

