Braswell: We need each other

When Jesus was asked about the law and the prophets and which commandment was the greatest, He responded that it was twofold: to love God with all our heart, mind, and soul and our neighbor as ourselves.

The commandments are summed up that way, but it also reflects the nature of the relationship between us, God, and others. Our belief in our personal independence is a false notion born in the fall of man mentioned in Eden. We are not our own sovereigns. God is the one in charge and we desperately need a relationship of worship and glorification of Him.

However, He is reflected in others around us. There really is only you and God in this world. He is reflected through you and all others as well as His omniscient self. We need the gifts, the work, the role, and love of others to properly understand the full expression of Him.

We can’t go it alone. We need the abilities and presence of others. The New Testament calls this relationship The Body of Christ. We best face a task, a job, a challenge (like the Coronavirus) and all difficulties together. We help each other cope.

It is reflected in family, church, coworker, neighbor, friends and society at large. We need each other and we best reflect God corporately. We see it in a team, a committee, a task force, a family, and in most functions in the world. Your talents and abilities are valuable, but are most effective when combined with others. Together we are beautiful and together we can pause in our efforts to “fix things” and cry out together, “God Help Us.”