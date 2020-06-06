  • June 6, 2020

Braswell: Something that doesn't change

Braswell: Something that doesn’t change

By Dr. Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice

June 6th, D-Day, a turning point in World War II and a day that changed the face of the Earth. Europe and the whole world would change — be turned upside down and the lives of millions of people changed.

Crisis tends to do that — change everything and as a result nothing on the earth can ever be the same. That is true of the virus we are facing and the changes it is causing, even indirectly, in the lives of the whole world.

Just as back in the 1940s as today, any change and crises causes us to need to have that which cannot change made more evident.

God’s love for us expressed through the Grace of the Lord Jesus Christ is the only thing that doesn’t change. It remains the same variable truth and reminder that we were born, created for something wonderful.

That wonderful purpose of relationship with God is often realized through the uncomfortable circumstances and experiences of this life, but it comes as a gift (an uncomfortable gift) of His presence and place for our lives.

Realize that the simple truth of the eternal purpose of God in our being is real and though things have changed — God never changes. That changeless God wants to take your hand and walk with you through this world.

