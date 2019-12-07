Braswell: The bad news of Christmas

I know all of us have heard the cliché, “Well do you want the good news or the bad news?” —Christmas has both, of course.

The good news is that God became a man and did for us what we could not do for ourselves. In the beauty of the Christmas story and the outrageous redemptive love God has for us in the amazingly unbelievable and yet true story that goes way beyond our normal categories of making sense of things, God did a wonderful thing.

Why would God do such a thing? Well — here’s the bad news.

There was no other way to save us from ourselves. Our big problem is not history, money, politics, or religious differences. Our big problem is inside of all of us.

The bad news is that sin made the Christmas story necessary. In our own wisdom and strength we cannot deliver ourselves from being the self-serving, controlling, self-loving, glory seeking wicked people we are.

We will never pull ourselves up out of our self-righteous bend toward wanting and demanding that everything be our way.

The only Hope for messed up, desperate people like us was sending the ultimate rescuer, Jesus Christ. Our sinful bend makes us unable to save ourselves.

This Christmas accept the bad news of our inability to be what we really need and want to be and then we will be willing to accept the Good News … that He miraculously has done it for us, what we cannot do — make us His children.