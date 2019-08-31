Odessan enjoys opening Cheers to Paint to give art classes to adults, children

About four years ago, Lyndsey Whisenant-Guerrero was hosting Cheers to Paint events in a two-stall garage that could seat about 10 people.

Fast forward a year after she started her business and Whisenant-Guerrero opened her studio that seats about 35 people.

Though she’s in a bigger venue, the 28-year-old Odessan is looking forward to outgrowing her space located inside the Santa Fe Square located on 42nd Street.

“I love where we are at right now and I love how everything is going, but I definitely want to grow outside of this studio,” Whisenant-Guerrero said. “We recently opened an online store and we are starting to offer wood cutouts.”

Cheers to Paint hosts classes Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays.

The cost for adults to paint on a canvas is $35, while a child is $20. Prices increase if patrons want to paint wood cutouts. For ladies or date night, patrons have to be 21 or over to drink and they can bring their own alcohol.

On its website, Cheers to Paint has images to show what will be painted that evening, but Wednesdays are open paint where patrons can paint anything they want. Whisenant-Guerrero said canvases can be blank or stenciled.

Whisenant-Guerrero said classes for children are Saturday mornings and sometimes on Sunday. She said it was important for her to continue to add more art outlets for children in her hometown. Whisenant-Guerrero has 6-year-old and 9-month-old sons.

“It feels good to be able to do that,” Whisenant-Guerrero said. “I want to offer more stuff other than canvas. I do kids’ art camps and we make crafts and anything else that pertains to art. They love it and there are a lot of artsy kids.”

Whisenant-Guerrero said she started painting about four years ago when she opened Cheers to Paint.

Though she recently started painting, Whisenant-Guerrero said she had always drawn. Cheers to Paint is a far cry from her previous profession, which was in the medical field.

“I never thought that I was going to be doing this,” Lyndsey Whisenant-Guerrero said. “I was a pharmacy tech for a couple of years. I loved the job, but it wasn’t the job for me. Every since a little kid, I knew I wanted to do something with art.”

Despite having a studio that holds classes for a majority of the week, Whisenant-Guerrero said one of the main sources of business is private parties.

“What I thought in my head, nobody is going to stop having parties,” Whisenant-Guerrero said. “Nobody is going to stop having birthdays; nobody is going to stop having bachelorette parties and any type of party. This is something different to do other than sitting around and eating food.”