  • January 4, 2020

Braswell: The one thing

Posted: Saturday, January 4, 2020 5:30 am

Braswell: The one thing By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

Most of us remember the movie “City Slickers.” The story of some city boys going on a cattle drive and discovering from an old cowboy that rediscovering the “one thing” in their lives most important was what they were really looking for.

Seeking the “one thing” is why we take risks, try to find ourselves on trips, work, and things. It’s what we are looking for at Christmas.

Like those city slickers, you and I must rediscover the most important things, or “thing,” in our lives.

We have to be brought to the place where we really don’t know anything for sure, to call out with our hearts and God reminds us what 1 Corinthians 13 teaches us … that there are three things that remain:

(1) FAITH — that we must trust God, to humbly face whatever comes our way and be willing to face it with Him;

(2) to HOPE that what our journey and experience in this life is what we were meant to experience and have stewardship over that what we are doing, facing, and seeking is really of value; and last,

(3) to LOVE — to completely devote ourselves to serving and helping others. To seek the peace and comfort for others. Jesus summed them up in the Great Commission. All the law and the prophets are summed up in “to love God with all that we are and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.”

As we begin a New Year, rediscover the “ONE THING.”

Posted in , , on Saturday, January 4, 2020 5:30 am.

