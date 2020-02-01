  • February 1, 2020

Braswell: This is the day that the Lord has made - Odessa American: People

Braswell: This is the day that the Lord has made

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 5:30 am

Braswell: This is the day that the Lord has made By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

When I was in college at Hardin-Simmons University, we had chapel twice a week.

All students were required to attend Tuesday and Thursday. Every chapel, the then-president of the university, Elwin Skiles, would introduce chapel with his favorite Bible verse (Psalm 18:24): “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

He said it so often I grew tired of it. I would be thinking — yeah, and you don’t have a Greek test today. As I was able to get to know him better, even though I was a transfer and was there only two years, his grandfather had pastored the church where I had become their first student pastor, so we talked now and then.

I asked about that verse and he taught me how to finally really believe in the Sovereignty of God.

We often say we Christians believe it but I didn’t at that time. He helped me to really believe that God is in charge of all things.

The situations, troubles, goodnesses, joys, and tragedies of life are all stewardships from God.

To really believe God is sovereign is to believe that what happens in my life is meant to happen and is a part of a planned journey for my life. Though I have the freedom to decide the attitude with which I approach all things, that attitude can change if I believe God is taking me somewhere with every event and happening.

To find meaning and joy in the ups and downs, the joys and sorrows of my life are a matter of my belief in the Sovereignty of God over all those things. I don’t have to jump for joy when difficulties and sadnesses come in my life, but I can trust that God is still with me, walking with me through those things and is taking me somewhere good. “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

