  • October 5, 2019

Braswell: Early Christmas - Odessa American: People

Braswell: Early Christmas

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 5:30 am

Braswell: Early Christmas By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

I know a guy who leaves his Christmas tree up year round. He gets a lot of critical reaction from a lot of people.

The world does spin on the axis of Christmas.

The coming of Christ into the world is the most important event of known history, paralleled by the Resurrection. 

I know that it can be a little irritating that Christmas decorations and sales go up this time of year, but try to be a little patient; after all, it is the most important event in history. 

Instead of letting yourself be irritated by the appearance of the decorations, let them remind you of the hope that has come into the world. 

Thank God when you see them that something so wonderful has come into the world and brought us an object of unity, love and hope. 

If you willfully change your reaction when you see the lights and then say a prayer that the source of that light in the world brings an assurance to us that we are never alone and that there is always help available it will bring some joy to you.  So breathe in and out and place a smile on your face (both an act of will) and hope that others think the same thing. 

Perhaps it will become even more a sense of hope now than ever when more lights go up and the season explodes with programs, and shopping, and busyness as it often does.  Let this time of year give you pause to reflect before everything speeds up to maximum moving into the beginning of the New Year.

Merry Christmas early; we may not have time to say it before it is over.

Posted in , , on Saturday, October 5, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , ,

