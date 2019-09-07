  • September 7, 2019

Braswell: Just do good - Odessa American: People

Braswell: Just do good

Posted: Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:30 am

By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice

In view of the terrible event recently in Odessa of the individual shooting randomly at others, how do we face this?

What are we to think? What do we do now?

What we do is be grateful to God for what has come into the world, not concentrate and be depressed at what the world has come to.

With this individual losing hope and lashing out, there are thousands who are compassionate, caring, loving and willing to help.

What can we do about crime? We can continue to do good. After the event, a great response of love, prayers and action was shared, along with opportunities to huddle and pray at prayer vigils.

What do we do when evil has occurred? Continue to do good and the good will overwhelm the evil.

It will flee.

The peace and love expressed in response to the evil will flood over us even more deeply than the evil when it happened.

Thanks be to God for what has come into the world through the love of God in spite of the evil that he world comes to. Just do good.

