Earlier registration, starting preparation early for AP, IB meant to increase success

Changes to the International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement programs are aimed at increasing student success and providing additional teacher support.

Omega Loera, director of advanced academic services for Ector County Independent School District, said Laying the Foundation has been adopted for sixth, seventh and eighth grade and is in place for the 2019-2020 school year.

The program is meant to better prepare students to take the Advanced Placement exams in 11th and 12th grade, Loera said.

She said the district is still researching whether to expand Laying the Foundation to ninth and 10th grade.

Loera said teachers will be trained in Laying the Foundation throughout the year.

Odessa High School AP/IB Coordinator Melissa Roth said the target is to begin implementing something the spring with full implementation of a program for ninth and 10th graders.

“We’re just trying to again strengthen what we have already and add some of those components to really help our teachers. Currently, our pre AP and AP teachers attend AP summer institute trainings that are funded through the district and … the Education Foundation.

Exam registration also has changed. Roth said students registered in February and exams were ordered in the spring.

Karen Hart, Advanced Placement coordinator at Permian High School, said fall registration for the exams is meant to increase scores. They will be ordering exams by Oct. 4.

“If the kids are committed at the first of the year, as opposed to the last of the year they’re more likely to have a 3 or higher on the (AP) test,” Hart said.

Other benefits include significantly reduced bubbling of answer sheets on or before exam dates; less distraction for students; and a quicker start to the exam.

Also, free resources to provide actionable feedback and practice opportunities throughout the year; and increased likelihood of scoring a 3 or higher with fall exam registration.

“The College Board has developed a wonderful, quite expansive bank of resources for students, teachers and then this whole test registration and ordering process,” Roth said.

Hart said it tells where what the free resources are that teachers are getting.

“… They have topic questions for them, personal progress checks … to see if they’re on track and a question bank from all past AP tests …,” Hart said.

Loera said Advanced Placement teachers have not had these types of resources in the past.

“They had to find it on their own,” Hart said.

Now the College Board has developed a platform for teachers and students, Loera said.

Loera said the early registration, which has been going on for years for the IB exam, holds the same benefit for those students.

“They work hard. That’s for certain. There’s no giving up at the last minute and saying, ‘Oh, I’m not going to take that,’” Roth said.

The cost of an Advanced Placement exam is $94. However, ECISD will pay $54 of that and the student will pay $40. If a child is identified as free and reduced lunch, they will not have to pay for the exam. The district will cover it 100 percent, Loera said.

Roth said students will be able to use one College Board account to get their PSAT results, for example, throughout high school.

“AP is committed to streamlining them, helping them through this first onboarding. The kids will be using they’ll set up a College Board account with their first AP course. They will keep that same account all the way through high school and be using it more often, so they won’t be forgetting it because they’ll be using it in their classes and using it to register for exams and a number of things. And the students will have access to resources in that system, as well, so we’re really pretty excited about it,” Roth said.

Loera noted that ECISD is committed to offering choices for students.

“So maybe you’re not an AP student. Maybe dual (credit) is the way to go and that fits you. Maybe AP and dual is not what you want, (so) you want the IB. We have those different tracks for different students; so different strokes for different folks,” Loera said.

Roth noted that even if the students don’t take the AP or IB exams, they are still absorbing the rigor of the classes.

“It’s not just content, but critical thinking,” she said.

“What we’re really preparing for is how do we make the world better and how do we have people tell kids some of you will be my doctor; some of you will be fixing my car; some of you will be taking care of me in a nursing home. I want to know that you have good problem solving skills,” Roth said.

“We’re trying to prepare kids for a future in which we have many exciting things to develop and many problems to solve,” she added.