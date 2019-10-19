Moses a symbol of humility

Deuteronomy 34:10-12 may say it best: “Since then, no prophet has risen in Israel like Moses, whom the Lord knew face to face, who did all those signs and wonders the Lord sent him to do in Egypt to Pharaoh and to all his officials and to his whole land.

“For no one has ever shown the mighty power or performed the awesome deeds that Moses did in the sight of all Israel.”

The Revs. James Channell, Albert Flores, Chris Hagger and Ralph Emerson say Moses was a seemingly unlikely choice to lead the Israelites to the Promised Land because he stammered, lacked self-confidence and, as he is described in Numbers 12:3, “was the meekest man on earth.”

“Moses lived in three 40-year periods,” said Channell, the former Bible Baptist Church pastor who is retired in Livingston, La.

Referring to Moses’ early life as Pharaoh’s wealthy adoptive son, Channell said, “He spent 40 years being somebody, 40 being nobody, herding his father-in-law Jethro’s few old mangy sheep in the wilderness, and 40 realizing that God was everything and leading two million people to the land of milk and honey.”

Noting that Moses had fled Egypt after killing an Egyptian who was beating a Hebrew slave, Channell said he is further distinguished by having been the only man who saw God.

Citing Exodus 33:20-23, the pastor said God told Moses, “There is a place near me where you may stand on a rock.

“’When my glory passes by, I will put you in a cleft in the rock and cover you with my hand. Then I will remove my hand and you will see my back, but you cannot see my face for no one may see my face and live.”

Moses is credited by many scholars as the author of the first five books of the Bible, or Pentateuch, Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy with the exception of the last chapter, which describes his death.

Victory Life Church Pastor Albert Flores said Moses’ mission was difficult. “He had a good, intimate relationship with God, spending much time with him in prayer,” Flores said.

“God commanded him to deliver his people and he paid the price. Some appreciated him, but not all. They were murmuring and complained. His own people were against him. That’s the way of it when it comes to ministry.

“Moses had a good character of endurance and patience with the love he had for the people and for God,” Flores said. “He had the wisdom of God because he sought the Lord with all his heart. He is a good example for people who are just helping other people, trying to bring them to God through the anointing power of Jesus Christ.”

Hagger, pastor of All People Worship Center, said Moses “was the armor bearer or drum major to establish a nation under the law of God.

“He impacted the world as we know it,” Hagger said. “He impacted a people, a nation and Christians through the understanding of the law. It had taken the Lord 40 years to remove the teaching of the Egyptians that was part of his DNA.”

Hagger said Moses’ struggles were akin to those of the Apostle Paul, who said in Romans 5:3-5, “We also glory in our sufferings because we know that suffering produces perseverance, perseverance character and character hope.”

“Paul said we should count it joy when we go through obstacles or trouble because God is doing something,” Hagger said.

Emerson, pastor of New Life Chapel, said Moses “is one of the most important types and shadows of Jesus in the Old Testament.

“What we see in him is a willingness to sacrifice his own comforts and livelihood and lead people to freedom,” Emerson said. “He is a lot like Jesus, who gave up his comfortable place to come set all of us free.”

Asked what kind of man Moses was, the pastor said, “I think he was an everyday man because we can see ourselves in him.

“He was somebody who made mistakes, who was flawed, and God still used him. He was an orphan who had a speech impediment and was very imperfect. He was just willing to do what God asked of him.

“God knew Moses was flawed when he picked him and he didn’t throw him away when he messed up. I think that’s encouraging. It speaks to the grace of God.”