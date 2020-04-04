  • April 4, 2020

Braswell: Look what has come into the world - Odessa American: People

Braswell: Look what has come into the world

Posted: Saturday, April 4, 2020 5:30 am

By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice

I learned early in seminary that the definition of Grace through Love was one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.

Perhaps this virus crisis has reworded that to our beggar telling another beggar where to find toilet paper.

We’ve seen some strange kind of hoardings going on haven’t we? Artificial shortages, loss of jobs, the economy changing. It’s all happened before in many generations. What we need is balance — and we will catch ours.

If you have hoarded, that’s a normal human reaction. You’re forgiven. Now use it to the good —don’t let it remind you of your bad choice. Forgive yourself and start afresh with more thought out choices.

We have a tendency to say, “Look what the world is coming to,” but change your view and look at what has come into the world. … Great hope and security in the promise of God through Christ.

What do we do in a time of crisis and uncertainty? Get preoccupied with worship — think about, talk about, read the Bible and pray — let God bring you comfort.

“Look what has come into the world” — God in His uncomfortable grace has met us in our suffering and waiting and has promised us goodness, meaning and purpose in the now of the crisis and the not yet of deliverance. Easter is coming and it reminds us of hope and promise in our suffering and waiting.

Posted in , , on Saturday, April 4, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , ,

