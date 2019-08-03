Braswell: Understanding why

Recently I attended the memorial service of a classmate and friend, David Shipman.

David was the quarterback for the 1972 State Champion Permian Panthers.

I was thrilled to hear that David, in his last years, became an avid Bible study student, devoted to his church and helped the church remodel into the beautiful structure it is today.

A wonderful friend as testified by several, he learned the great “why” to life reflected in one of the memorial passages: “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his own soul? – Mark 8:36

A good “why” behind what we do is probably more important than the “what.” The Bible also seems to indicate that our “why” is more important than our “what.”

What we do can always be overshadowed by some greater what.

People strive to beat the last record in the books, to have more attend this event than the last, more ate my recipe than yours, my house is cleaner, bigger, and more costly than yours.

My life is longer, my muscles bigger, my mate prettier, my position better than yours.

The great evil and deception in life is to beat the previous record or level.

The Bible seems to teach us that we are to honor and respect our position, opportunity and lineage in this life.

This seems to be the basic teaching of “Honoring Father and Mother” as the 5th Commandment.

That does not say simply quit trying; but to be satisfied with your best efforts, “What if we gain the whole world, and lose our own soul?” “What shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” These encouragements from the Bible teach us to live with a good “why?” in our life, more than the “what.”

A good why will include peace, unity, understanding and meaning.

Doing our very best with what we have and the opportunities we are given. Do you have a good “why” in your life, or do you just have more whats?