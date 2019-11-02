  • November 2, 2019

Braswell: I like Halloween - Odessa American: People

Braswell: I like Halloween

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 5:30 am

Braswell: I like Halloween By Jimmy Braswell Chaplain, Home Hospice Odessa American

I like Halloween. I think I like it because it is a day I can mock evil and celebrate the victory that we have nothing to fear. Nothing!

Does that mean evil and wrong really do not happen or don’t matter? No, it means we are to claim victory over it and not fear.

I’ve always enjoyed being scared quickly — someone jumping out or suddenly moving, because I always laugh then after it’s over. It’s like the scary scene on the horror movie scaring everyone and then the audience all laughs.

I think it affirms two things. Evil is real, but it is powerless over all who claim the name of Christian.

I love the sound of laughter and excited talking as children go trick or treating. And then suddenly there is a scream and loads of laughter and fun.

Remember that making a “to do” over people celebrating Halloween is giving power to what has no power unless you fear it.

Celebrate the Victory over evil even though it does exist. I claim the victory of the cross but I do not negate the fact of the cross.

Jesus could have saved us by just saying it’s done, but instead he endured and recorded the agony of evil and cruelty of the event.

Rejoice and enjoy the victory we have over evil by the work of Christ. And, of course, then celebrate the next day All Saints Day — remembering our hero’s in the faith who overcame evil and brought hope!

