Stevens tells ‘story behind the story’

CRANE Inspired as a boy by the late radio broadcaster Paul Harvey and Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” series, the Rev. Dare Stevens takes a similar approach to his preaching, going behind the scenes, so to speak, with Biblical figures like Moses, who he said inspired the comic book hero Superman.

“Superman was originally based on the story of Moses,” said Stevens, new pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Crane and Grandfalls Union Church. “Joe Schuster and Jerry Siegel were combating the Nazi propaganda coming into the U.S. at the time by showing what it would be like if Americans were at their very best.”

Superman was introduced by Action Comics in June 1938.

Stevens is a 47-year-old El Paso native who took a degree in graphic arts at New Mexico State and worked as a substitute teacher till attending Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. He has served churches as an associate pastor and pastor in Baltimore, Berkeley Springs, W. Va., Roswell, N.M., Fort Davis, Balmorhea and Abilene along with being director of the Wesley Foundation at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. Stevens and his wife Heather have four children.

“I like to link the stories of the Bible to their context for people today,” he said.

Referring to Jesus’ visit to the home of two disciples in Luke 10:38-42, Stevens said, “I like the story of Mary and Martha.

“They were not just housewives. They were most likely rich society leaders and oversaw a family business if not a community business. It seems that they and other women had a large hand in taking care of the discipleship community. All these stories have more layers.”

Told that Harvey said in an interview with the Abilene Reporter-News in the mid-1970s that he derived many of his stories from tips by listeners, Stevens said he often works in much the same way, adding, “People come to me with questions and we start exploring them.”

The Rev. Benji van Fleet of Munday, 77 miles west-southwest of Wichita Falls, said Stevens “likes to research and investigate things.

“He is always mindful of what people need,” Van Fleet said. “In terms of hospitality, he is considerate of all the little details. He wants to know everything about people. You get his complete attention when he meets you.”

Van Fleet said the words he most associates with Stevens are “thoughtful” and “authentic.” “Dare is very much himself all the time,” the minister said.

“He doesn’t act two different ways. He has a deep appreciation and love for God and is knowledgeable about the scriptures.”