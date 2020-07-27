  • July 27, 2020

OPD make arrest in Sunday shooting - Odessa American: Home

OPD make arrest in Sunday shooting

Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 6:07 pm

OANEWS@OAOA.COM Odessa American

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to an early-morning shooting Sunday in Southwest Odessa.

Isaiah Elias Lara, 21, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after Odessa Police responded at 3:58 a.m. to a disturbance at the Woodcrest Apartments and made contact with a 32-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers later were in contact with a 19-year-old female who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Lara.

The officers learned that after a disturbance between Lara and his girlfriend, he assaulted her by kicking her in the face and head repeatedly.

The 32-year-old male witnessed the assault and attempted to intervene and was shot by Lara in the face.

Lara fled the scene but was later located in a residence on East 25th Street. Odessa Police Department detectives obtained a warrant for Lara, who was charged and arrested and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

