OHS principal wins regional award

For Odessa High School Principal Mauricio Marquez, the year that started off with a mass shooting was capped off with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there was a bright spot for Marquez of winning the Region 18 Texas Association of Secondary School Principals High School Principal of the Year Award.

Marquez has received administrator of the year for Ector County in 2007 and 2008 when he was principal at Blackshear Elementary School. He was awarded the West Texas Association for Bilingual Education Students Administrator of the Year in 2010 and was administrator of the year for ECISD in 2012 and 2013 when he was principal at Crockett Middle School.

But he doesn’t let the recognitions go to his head. Marquez has just completed his third year as head of OHS.

When someone acknowledged him on Twitter about the TASSP award, Marquez said it is humbling to be recognized, but “individual accolades are only possible when you work on a great team and I have been extremely blessed throughout my entire career to have worked alongside amazing individuals, not just in the staff that I’ve worked with, but our kids and our parents. I’ve been extremely blessed. I really have.”

This school year was filled with ups and downs, but there’s still a sense of excitement with the new year.

“… I just finished my 22nd year in education and every year I still get butterflies in my stomach. I get excited at the start of a new year. We obviously get new students as the new group of freshmen students arrive over the summer. We also gain new staff …,” Marquez said.

“ This year is like no other in that we’ve had to build and create the master schedule and then change it due the latest guidelines from CDC, or the latest information from the state. So I’m extremely excited about this new year, but it definitely comes with many challenges. …,” Marquez said.

He added that people worked tirelessly with him over the summer to ensure that when students and staff returned there was a plan in place.

The high schools have two learning options this year: remote learning from home or a hybrid model that has an A day/B day schedule, which at OHS, is according to last name. A through L will be A day students and B day students are M through Z. As of Aug. 13, he said 3,288 students were enrolled but only 250 were attending in person. That enrollment number will increase.

“ Basically, we divided the campus in half to ensure the safety and security of all of our students and our staff and to reduce the numbers of individuals that will be here. That student-to-teacher ratio will be considerably less when you divide the campus in half on an A and B schedule, and out of that, you still have students that will select to do remote only (which) … drops the numbers down even lower,” Marquez said.

There are some areas that won’t be used for the usual purposes like the cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classrooms.

Winning the award doesn’t mean Marquez is going to sit back and relax.

“ There’s always room for improvement,” he said. “… I’ve completed now 22 years in education. I’ve been in administration for 18 of those years. There’s always room for improvement. I do tell people, especially in education, things change from year to year … and the day somebody thinks that they have learned, or perfected, the art of teaching, or even running a school, it’s time to go find something else to do …”

Teachers have expressed some concerns to him, particularly those with medical conditions or those who have loved ones with medical conditions, and he understands that. With his wife, Crystal Marquez, he has a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old himself.

“… It’s a fine balance. My responsibility is to take care of every child at Odessa High School, all 4,000 of them. At the same time, people ask me are you not scared that you’ll get COVID and you have two kids at home. You have a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, so those are all things that are real,” Marquez said.

“ So the thing I say to that is we have to make sure that we’re all practicing social distancing and that we are practicing the safety protocols that have been provided to us, and hopefully as long as most individuals do that, we will be able to get to some type of normalcy, if you will. Hopefully sooner rather than later,” he added.

Before the pandemic even hit, there was the Aug. 31 mass shooting where a gunman killed seven people and injured 25. One of those killed was 15-year-old OHS student Leilah Hernandez.

Law enforcement killed the shooter Seth Ator near Cinergy movie theater.

Marquez said the shooting united the community and his campus.

“ You take things that happen, and hopefully you can use that to become stronger. That was a challenge at the beginning of our school year and making sure that our kids felt safe and secure because that was a tragic event in our entire community that certainly impacted us directly,” he said.

Then there was the COVID-19 pandemic which shut schools down in mid-March, except for remote learning.

“ Overall, I was extremely proud of our kids, of our teachers and instructional staff, support staff, of everyone of really coming together and in a very short time frame. They continued to provide learning opportunities for our kids. It wasn’t the best by any means and that’s why I do believe that we have a better plan in place than what we had in the spring in ensuring that we take care of students,” Marquez said.

The high school has about 215 full-time teachers. He added that OHS is still offering all the electives whether students chose hybrid or remote learning. Students can still participate in athletics and fine arts.

A Monahans native, Marquez earned an associate degree from Midland College and a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from University of Texas Permian Basin.

“ I knew at a young age what I was going to do with my life. I attribute all my success, first of all … to God and then my mother. My mother is the reason that I have been able to have the opportunities that I’ve had. My father passed away when I was 6 years old, so my mom raised three boys on her own. My mom is the reason why me and my brothers have had the opportunities that we’ve had. I do share my story with my kids. I tell our kids at school, if you want a true hero, go home. Don’t look at it on the TV screen because too many times our kids … crave that and they’re looking for that. And too many times they’re looking in the wrong places, so for me it was very simple. It was very easy. My mother instilled work ethic (in me) and I was told was education was the key; (it) was the equalizer. I was blessed to have amazing teachers growing up and that’s the reason why I made the decision that I was going to give back,” he said.

While he always wanted to be a teacher, Marquez said he never thought about being a principal.

“… I had an amazing mentor in Martha Mitchell, so again, there’s been many individuals that have had a hand in my success,” he said. “But I couldn’t have done this without my hero and that is my mother, Rosa Marquez. My mother still lives in Monahans, Texas. I call her every morning to check on her and see how she’s doing as I’m going to drop off my kids. I have a routine, and every single morning as I’m driving to drop them off at their sitter, I call to check on her to see how she’s doing,” Marquez said.

Mitchell, a retired longtime principal for ECISD, has known Marquez for more than 20 years and said he is a terrific leader.

“ He builds great rapport with people, his staff, his students because he’s genuinely interested in others and he wants to help people, especially students. I was always amazed how he could remember students’ names. He has a great ability of recalling students’ names. That makes kids feel so good. It makes everyone feel good,” Mitchell said.

She added that Marquez is very organized and leads by example.

“… People can see what he wants done and he can convey that through action and through effective communication, so I just think the world of Mauricio. I think he’s an amazing young man. He is doing a wonderful job at Odessa High,” Mitchell said.