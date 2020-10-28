  • October 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Third set rally costs Permian in defeat to San Angelo Central

San Angelo Central def. Permian 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Wednesday, At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — San Angelo Central: Ashton McMillian 9, Kameryn Daniels 7, Amory Fly 6, Morgan Strain 4, Peyton Mayberry 2, Hannah Gomez 1. Permian: Jade Workman 12, Nyxalee Munoz 5, Bethani Fierro 3, Anahi Orona 3, Sarahi Orona 3, Denali Cardenas 2, Cianna Harris 2,

Blocks — San Angelo Central: Julia Morales 2, Peyton Mayberry 2, Amory Fly 1, Kameryn Daniels 1, Morgan Strain 1. Permian: Bethani Fierro 5, Jade Workman 2, Anahi Orona 2, Sarahi Orona 1.

Assists — San Angelo Central: Mya Moore 25, Hannah Gomez 2. Permian: Denali Cardenas 16, Jade Workman 9, Natalia Abila 1, Iliana Garcia 1.

Digs — San Angelo Central: Amory Fly 9, Ashton McMillan 4, Ella Burnes 1, Grace Vincent 13, Hannah Gomez 21, Kameryn Daniels 2, Landry Barton 5, Morgan Strain 2, Mya Moore 15, Peyton Mayberry 1. Permian: Anyssa Cruz 22, Jade Workman 20, Iliana Garcia 18, Natalia Abila 15, Denali Cardenas 14, Sarahi Orona 4, Cianna Harris 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1, Anahi Orona 1, Bethani Fierro 1.

Aces — San Angelo Central: Hannah Gomez 3, Ella Burnes 2, Kameryn Daniels 2, Amory Fly 1, Mya Moore 1, Grace Vincent 1,  Permian: Jade Workman 4, Anyssa Cruz 2, Denali Cardenas 2, Bethani Fierro 1, Anahi Orona 1.

Records

San Angelo Central 5-7 overall (3-4 District 2-6A); Permian 5-7, 2-5.

Sub-Varsity

JV: San Angelo Central def. Permian.

District 2-6A Standings

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wolfforth Frenship..... 11        1             6        0

Midland High.............. 8        2             7        1

Midland Lee................ 5        4             4        3

San Angelo Central..... 5        7             3        4

Abilene High............... 4        6             2        3

Permian....................... 5        7             2        5

Odessa High............... 2      14             0        8

x-clinched playoff spot

———

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Midland High def. Midland Lee, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22

Abilene High def. Odessa High, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

San Angelo Central def. Permian, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Wolfforth Frenship, open

Friday, Oct. 30

Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 5 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 5 p.m.

Abilene High at Midland Lee, 5 p.m.

Midland High, open

Saturday, Oct. 31

San Angelo Central at Abilene High, 11 a.m.

Permian at Abilene High, 4 p.m.

 

 

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 10:08 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Third set rally costs Permian in defeat to San Angelo Central By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team entered its match against San Angelo Central looking to gain the upper hand in the race towards the postseason.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, they were unable to seal the deal.

San Angelo Central erased an eight-point in the deficit in the third set and regrouped to defeat Permian in four sets, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, Wednesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The game was pushed back a day from its originally scheduled date Tuesday due to icy weather.

“That third set cost us,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “I think we were up by eight points and it just was a game of errors.

“I felt like we weren’t playing aggressive enough and we weren’t playing to win. We just made too many costly mistakes.”

It was a tough loss to take for the Lady Panthers (5-7 overall, 2-5 District 2-6A), who now find themselves a game back of fourth place in the district with five games to go in the regular season.

Permian had to dig itself out of a hole in the first set as Central jumped out to an early 10-5 lead and later extended it to as much as 21-11.

The Lady Panthers put together a 7-0 rally to cut into the deficit. The Lady Cats (5-7, 3-4) responded with three straight points to close the set, including a kill and ace from Amory Fly.

Fly had six kills for Central, just behind team leaders Ashton McMillan and Kameryn Daniels with nine and seven kills, respectively. Mya Moore finished with a match-high 25 assists for Central.

Permian bounced back in the second set and found itself in a back-and-forth battle. The Lady Panthers led earl, 7-4, before Central responded with four points in a row.

The set eventually was back at even at 20-20 before a kill from Permian’s Jade Workman sparked a five-point run to give the Lady Panthers the set and some momentum.

 Workman led the way with 12 kills, 20 digs, four aces and two assists for the match.

That brought the match to the pivotal third set where the Lady Cats erased a 21-13 with a 12-1 run to close the set out. The run was sparked in part by a pair of aces by Hannah Gomez and a go-ahead block from McMillan.

“I just told them that we needed to be about the team,” Central head coach Julie Williams said. “I felt like that they were kind of hanging their heads and feeling bad about themselves.

“The match went back and forth and we just wanted to focus on what everyone can do for the team in order to get the win tonight.”

Central kept its strong play going in the final set with a number of key saves while also capitalizing on some miscues from Permian.

Down 22-12, the Lady Panthers got the set back to 22-18 before the Lady Cats held on to seal the victory.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 10:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

