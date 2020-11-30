  • November 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian's Workman heads group of 10 ECISD All-District honorees - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian's Workman heads group of 10 ECISD All-District honorees

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A All-District Team

SUPERLATIVES 

MVP: Kayton Genenbacher, Wolfforth Frenship.

Outstanding Hitter: Aniya Clinton, Midland High. 

Outstanding Blocker: Loredana Fouonji, Midland Lee.  

Outstanding Setter: Olivia Harper, Midland High. 

Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Kendall Mahaney, Wolfforth Frenship.

Newcomer of the Year: Jade Workman, Permian. 

Coach of the Year: Randi Trew, Wolfforth Frenship. 

FIRST TEAM

Odessa High: Brianna McClure, Sr., S/OH.

Permian: Nyxalee Munoz, Jr. OH. 

Abilene High: Gentri Anderson, Jr., OH. 

Midland High: Demmi Anders, Sr., L; Maddy Kennedy, Sr., MB; Emma Grimes, Sr., OH.

Midland Lee: Morgan Ironside, Sr., S; Alyssa Sotelo, Sr., OH/DS.

San Angelo Central: Mya Moore, Sr., S; Hannah Gomez, Sr., L. 

Wolfforth Frenship: Gracie Harrison, Sr., OH; Hannah Page, Sr., DS/L.

SECOND TEAM

Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez, Sr., S. 

Permian: Natalia Abila, Sr., L; Bethani Fierro, Sr., MB. 

Abilene High: Sarah Cox, Sr., OH; Jadyn Hernandez, Soph., MB. 

Midland High: Alexandra Juarez, Sr., DS; Olivia Hale, Sr., RS; Ella Gideon, Sr., S/RS.

Midland Lee: Sydney Leavitt, Jr., L; Ariana Franco, Sr., MB. 

San Angelo Central: Kameryn Daniels, Sr., MB: Amory Fly, Jr., OH.

Wolfforth Frenship: Madison Ramsey, Sr., RS; Devyn Nairn, Jr., OH; Addison McClure, Jr., OH. 

HONORABLE MENTION

Odessa High: Julisha Terry; Paige Byford; Jade Hernandez. 

Permian: Denali Cardenas. 

Abilene High: Shea Bruntmeyer; Madeline Perez. 

Midland High: Grace Utter. 

Midland Lee: Kendall Harrington; Brylee Awbrey; Yani Flores. 

San Angelo Central: Ashton McMillan; Grace Vincent; Ella Burnes. 

Wolfforth Frenship: Maddie Brouillette; Jentre Kennedy; Taylor Boyd. 

ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Odessa High: Paige Byford; Jade Hernandez; Marissa Rodriguez; Victoria Rodriguez; Julisha Terry. 

Permian: Natalia Abila; Bethani Fierro; Cianna Harris; Monica Hinojos; Alizay Rivera; Jade Workman.

Posted: Monday, November 30, 2020 7:49 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian's Workman heads group of 10 ECISD All-District honorees OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Permian freshman Jade Workman earned Newcomer of the Year honors as the full District 2-6A all-district volleyball team was released Monday.

Workman was one of seven superlative honorees selected for the team and also earned Academic All-District honors.

Midland High had two superlatives selected: Olivia Harper for outstanding setter and Aniya Clinton for outstanding hitter. Midland Lee’s Loredana Fouonji was named outstanding blocker.

Workman’s teammate, junior outside hitter Nyxalee Munoz, earned first-team honors along with Odessa High senior setter and outside hitter Brianna McClure.

Permian’s Natalia Abila and Bethani Fierro along with Odessa High’s Kaia Minjarez made the second team.

Wolfforth Frenship’s Kayton Genenbacher was named District MVP and her coach, Randi Trew, was named Coach of the Year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, November 30, 2020 7:49 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 31°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 66°/Low 32°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 26°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]