HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian's Workman heads group of 10 ECISD All-District honorees

Permian freshman Jade Workman earned Newcomer of the Year honors as the full District 2-6A all-district volleyball team was released Monday.

Workman was one of seven superlative honorees selected for the team and also earned Academic All-District honors.

Midland High had two superlatives selected: Olivia Harper for outstanding setter and Aniya Clinton for outstanding hitter. Midland Lee’s Loredana Fouonji was named outstanding blocker.

Workman’s teammate, junior outside hitter Nyxalee Munoz, earned first-team honors along with Odessa High senior setter and outside hitter Brianna McClure.

Permian’s Natalia Abila and Bethani Fierro along with Odessa High’s Kaia Minjarez made the second team.

Wolfforth Frenship’s Kayton Genenbacher was named District MVP and her coach, Randi Trew, was named Coach of the Year.