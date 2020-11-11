HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland Lee

MIDLAND The Permian volleyball team saw its postseason hopes dashed on the road as Midland Lee defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Rebel Gym.

The loss eliminated Permian (7-9 overall, 4-7 district) following San Angelo Central’s victory over Abilene High.

The Lady Rebels (8-5, 7-4) clinched the No. 3 seed with the victory.

Nyxalee Munoz led the Lady Panthers with eight kills while Bethani Fierro added seven kills, four digs, two aces and a block. Denali Cardenas had 11 assists and two aces and Jade Workman added 10 assists to go with six kills and an ace.

The Lady Panthers close the 2020 season hosting Midland High at 5 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.