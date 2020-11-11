  • November 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland Lee - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland Lee

Midland Lee def. Permian 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

Tuesday At Rebel Gym

Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 8, Bethani Fierro 7, Jade Workman 6, Anahi Orona 5, Cianna Harris 1 , Anyssa Cruz 1, Alizay Garcia 1, Denali Cardenas 1.

Blocks — Permian: Bethani Fierro 1, Anahi Orona 1.

Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 11, Jade Workman 10, Natalia Abila 4, Anyssa Cruz 1, Iliana Garcia 1.

Digs — Permian: Jade Workman 11, Natalia Abila 8, Iliana Garcia 8, Alizay Rivera 6, Denali Cardenas 6, Bethani Fierro 4, Sarahi Orona 2, Anyssa Cruz 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1, Cianna Harris 1.

Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 2, Bethani Fierro 2, Jade Workman 1, Anyssa Cruz 1, Iliana Garcia 1.

Records

Permian 7-9 overall, 4-7 District 2-6A; Midland Lee 8-5, 7-4.

District 2-6A

                                    Overall          District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Wolfforth Frenship.. 16        1           11        0

x-Midland High......... 10        3             9        2

x-Midland Lee............. 8        5             7        4

x-San Angelo Central.. 8        9             6        6

Permian....................... 7        9             4        7

Abilene High............... 4      12             2        9

Odessa High............... 2      17             0      11

x-clinched playoff spot

———

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Wolfforth Frenship def. Midland High, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13

Midland Lee def. Permian, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

San Angelo Central def. Abilene High, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Odessa High, open

Friday, Nov. 13

Wolfforth Fresnship at Abilene High, 5 p.m.

Midland High at Permian, 5 p.m.

Odessa High at Midland Lee, 5 p.m.

San Angelo Central, open

End of regular season

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:15 pm

MIDLAND The Permian volleyball team saw its postseason hopes dashed on the road as Midland Lee defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Rebel Gym.

The loss eliminated Permian (7-9 overall, 4-7 district)  following San Angelo Central’s victory over Abilene High.

The Lady Rebels (8-5, 7-4) clinched the No. 3 seed with the victory.

Nyxalee Munoz led the Lady Panthers with eight kills while Bethani Fierro added seven kills, four digs, two aces and a block. Denali Cardenas had 11 assists and two aces and Jade Workman added 10 assists to go with six kills and an ace.

The Lady Panthers close the 2020 season hosting Midland High at 5 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

